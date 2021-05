Theranicas Migraine-Zapping Device NerivioNabs Medical Tech Award

Israeli digital treatment company Theranica has won the Medical Technology Award for its Nerivio migraine zapping treatment device. This tool was selected as the winner of the “Best New Technology Solutions for Pain Management” award in the 5th MedTech Breakthrough Awards program run by MedTech Breakthrough. The program is run by Tech Breakthrough, a market intelligence and awareness platform for global innovation, dedicated to celebrating the excellence of healthcare and health technology companies, products, services and people. I will.

The FDA-approved Nerivio is worn on the upper arm, provides migraine treatment through neuromodulatory therapy, and alters neural activity through targeted delivery of stimuli. According to a Netanya-based company, drug-free treatment is like a personalized pain relief program. It provides a treatment session controlled through the app and can be shared with healthcare professionals and a migraine diary to track migraine headaches.

James Johnson, managing director of MedTech Breakthrough, states that migraine is the third most prevalent disorder in the world, affecting approximately one billion people. Nerivio covers the best elements of MedTech solutions, including a true digital health non-invasive therapeutic approach that deploys innovative mechanisms of action and an attached app that controls the device to allow patients to track and manage migraine headaches. By dealing with this difficult situation. Congratulations to Theranica for making this great step forward and receiving the important “Best New Technology Solution for Pain Management” award. “

Nerivio, available in Israel and the United States, has treated more than 100,000 migraine headaches in more than 14,000 patients, the company said.

A true advance in digital health, Neribio continues to have a positive impact on patients by changing the traditional migraine treatment paradigm, relieving pain and enabling people to come back to life, CEO and co-worker of Ceronica. Founder Aron Ironi said. Thanks to MedTech Breakthrough. For recognizing this important alternative in helping patients control this debilitating condition. “

Founded in 2015, Theranica itself combines electrical and neuromuscular stimulation technologies with the latest wireless and smartphone applications. The company leverages these advanced technologies to design and provide effective products for treating a variety of serious and common medical problems.

Nerivio, along with eight other Israeli innovations, was on the Time Magazines list of the 100 Best Innovations of 2019 and was featured as a breakthrough medical technology company in 2020 by New York-based research firm CB Insights. ..

Reference: A migraine zapping device developed by an Israeli biomedical company provides hope for those suffering.

