Windows 10X: Microsoft is reportedly shelving an ambitious lightweight operating system





Windows 10 X is clearly dead. The long-awaited Windows 10X operating system of Chrome OS rival Microsoft has been cancelled. According to Petri, Microsoft has no plans to ship the operating system immediately. Windows 10X, which many thought was a new perspective on Windows 10, was supposed to first appear on single-screen devices designed for education and business.

Microsoft may have stopped developing Windows 10 X, but it still plans to introduce some operating system elements to Windows 10 later this year. A software powerhouse based in Redmond, Washington is said to be working on an updated version of Windows 10 with an updated UX. Windows 10, codenamed “Sun Valley,” presents a whole new user interface and app container.

If the report is true, Windows 10 cancellation is a big blow to Microsoft. When the company unveiled Windows 10 X at a featured event in New York in 2019, it said the operating system would only work on dual-screen foldable PCs. Microsoft also said that the first wave of Windows 10 X-powered devices will include the dual-screen Surface Neo, which will be available in the fall of 2020. Last year, tech giants revealed that Windows 10 X would be the first to appear on single-screen devices. Microsoft cited Covid-19 as the reason for the plan change.

Windows 10X was built on code from the Universal Windows Codebase called Windows Core OS. The idea was to develop Windows 10 X as a light version of Windows 10 with the latest interface. Think of Windows 10X as a simplification over Windows 10. Windows10X was initially designed to run new types of PCs running on Intel-based processors, and may run ARM-based CPUs in the future.

Microsoft initially stated that Windows 10 X will run Win32 desktop apps such as Word and Excel, but it will only run inside the container. Later, according to reports, Win32 apps are not supported when Windows 10 X first ships, but may be added later.

In a sense, Microsoft’s slimmed-down Windows 10X operating system was Google’s answer to Chrome OS. During the pandemic, Chromebook sales exploded. Chromebook sales surged 275% in the first quarter of 2021, according to a new report from Canalys market researcher. Microsoft needs a legitimate Chome OS rival, but somewhere it realizes that Windows 10 X isn’t enough to compete with lightweight products. , Web-centric Chrome OS.

