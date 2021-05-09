Meet OneDollar Finance: First Crosschain and Privacy





OneDollar’s mission: The OneDollar token’s vision is to transform the future of the digital economy and bring financial freedom to all.

The OneDollar Token Team’s mission is to raise the price of OneDollar tokens to $ 1 through an automatic incremental token writing strategy from percentage fees from all transactions and fees generated from the offering of a range of innovative ecosystem products. It is to provide a sufficient auto-lock liquidity pool for the price, stability, and directly generate auto-passive rewards for all One Dollar token holders. Reflection Static Rewards, Automatic LP Generation, and Automatic Token Burn:

As a completely transparent and community-oriented project, there are no team tokens or founder tokens. The founder and all team members participate in a fair launch with everyone in the community. The OneDollar protocol is based on four key features: Reflective Static Reward, Automatic Liquidity Pool (LP) Generation, Automatic Token Write, and Incremental Token Write.

Decentralized Community Focus: A Journey to $ 1

The Reflection Rewards feature is to distribute 4% of transaction fees to all oneDollar wallet holders on a percentage basis. The more One Dollar tokens you have in your wallet, the more rewards you will receive. The protocol charges a 10% fee per transaction. This fee is divided into three parts: 4%, 3% and 3% respectively. The first 4% transaction fee will be used for Reflection Rewards, the 3% transaction fee will be used for Liquidity Pool Generation, and the remaining 3% transaction fee will be used for automatic token burn.

Incremental Token Burn OneDollar Ecosystem Product Offering Fees: The last 3% of transaction fees collected with OneDollar Tokens will be automatically burned. This process helps to gradually reduce the total supply of OneDollar tokens on the market, which can lead to higher prices. The automatic LP generation feature consists of other 3% transaction fees collected with OneDollar tokens. Of that, 1.5% will be sold to BNB and will be added to the remaining 1.5% of OneDollar tokens, returning the total amount to the Pancakece Swap liquidity pool. The generation of this liquidity pool helps maintain the liquidity of the market and ultimately stabilize the OneDollar token price in the market.

