From myth to meteor: the rise of high-tech unicorns





Ammar Al Malik is Managing Director of Dubai Internet City.

The boom of tech companies floating in the stock market or gaining unicorn status is extraordinary. Despite the global economic pressure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, last year it was one of the best records in the United States for an initial public offering. With a clear message, this should give optimism and confidence to start-ups in the region. As competition intensifies to drive innovation, more companies are going public or raising funds to accelerate growth and provide value to investors and customers.

Last year, it exposed the vulnerability of the global market, but the rise of statistically rare high-tech unicorns continued unabated. While some sectors are likely to suffer long-term damage, tech companies with promising solutions are entering an era of opportunities that could pave the way for economic expansion.

Take a look at Telegram. An encrypted messaging app headquartered in Dubai Internet City raised $ 1 billion last month through bond sales to investors. Its founder also recently met with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, emphasizing the importance of the Emirates entrepreneurial ecosystem to UAE leaders. Dubai-based Telegram is worth more than $ 20 billion and its success underscores the acceleration of technology-based innovation.

According to the World Economic Forum, the total value of 326 unicorn companies (those with a valuation of over $ 1 billion) worldwide is estimated to be about $ 1.1 trillion. It represents immense value and potential by fusing innovative ideas with scalable technology, digital talent and capital.

Another aspect to consider is the pace of mergers, acquisitions and initial public offerings in the technology sector. This is mainly driven by the United States, where almost half of the world’s unicorns live. According to PwC data, the third quarter of 2020 was a record period for an IPO, raising $ 58.1 billion from 152 companies. This is one of the highest since 2016. Not only that, last year’s average IPO was more than double the amount of 46% of the share price returned in the same quarter of the previous year. It has been around for decades, but there has also been great interest and growth in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), which have recently swept the world. Dubai Internet City and in5 veteran Angami are one of the people who recently raised money using SPACs.

With this in mind, I believe 2021 will be extremely important for UAE start-ups. As the ecosystem matures and businesses enjoy the benefits of business-friendly policies, entrepreneurs continue to attract capital to everything from last mile logistics and fintech to education and e-commerce. With more than $ 396 million raised by Middle Eastern and North African start-ups in the first quarter of 2021, the UAE remained the strongest market at some distance.

The United Arab Emirates is also home to several unicorns, some of which began in Dubai Internet City. In September 2020, Yalla Group, a voice-centric social platform, became the first Dubai-based technology unicorn to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and become the latest domestic company to gain unicorn status. Bayut and dubizzle’s parent companies Emerging Markets Property Group and OLX Group also merged last year to create a $ 1 billion real estate list empire with roots in Dubai.

These are not almost isolated cases, but represent a growing cohort of domestic companies that have gained unicorn status. They follow the path of companies such as Careem, which was acquired by Uber for $ 3.1 billion and became the first ever unicorn created in Dubai Internet City. Other homemade success stories such as Souq, Maktoob, Property Finder and Media.Net also started here and completed large investment transactions.

Technology has proven to be a healthy investment. In the Middle East, the number of digital companies reaching an initial public offering or unicorn status emphasizes three points. The strength and viability of a technology-driven enterprise. The resilience of the local startup ecosystem. And the existence of opportunities.

This creates more value and drives innovation. As companies continue to recognize the importance of big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation, digital talent is important to all sectors, from agriculture and finance to education, healthcare and logistics. The UAE’s mandate to pave the way for citizenship for highly skilled professionals and provide long-term visas to artificial intelligence and big data degree holders will certainly help. The launch of the Nasdaq Dubai Growth Market last year also encourages entrepreneurs to make Dubai the perfect place to scale up. What this means is that we expect more tech unicorns to be made faster.

As the vaccine-led global recovery continues, a sparkle of light can be seen at the end of the tunnel. The last few months may have impacted the path to prosperity, but the success of local tech companies floating in the stock market or archiving billions of dollars in status has been seen by others. I made a way to follow. We expect it to be home to at least 10 high-tech unicorns within the next 10 years. When Irene Lee coined this phrase in 2013, they may have been statistical anomalies, but unicorns are becoming less mythical and more meteor every year.

