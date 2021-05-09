The Legend of Zelda: BOTW Why Skydiving Once





The early Zelda legend Breath of the Wild Build featured skydiving links to help developers visualize the map. This is how it looks.

One of the easiest ways to cross The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo’s open world iteration, is to use Link’s trusted paraglider. Not only is it easier to travel, but bird’s-eye views help players discover many of Hyrule’s secrets and hidden puzzles. Early versions of BOTW instead featured skydiving before Nintendo completed the Link glider.

Breath of the Wild was a huge leap forward for Nintendo’s open world game design. The company has experimented with nonlinear maps and story design in past Zelda games like A Link Between Worlds, but nothing has been as vast as BOTW. Despite Hyrule’s massive new scale, game director Hidemaro Fujibayashi and his team have enough enemies, shrines, colox seeds, and other in-game items to keep them from emptying. The design of the game’s environmental pacing included inspiration and skydiving from real-world cities.

DidYouKnowGaming? According to Nintendo, it used mapping software to import real Japanese landmarks into a prototype version of the game. In this way, the Breath of the Wild developers decide how far away the points of interest in the game are to ensure that the game is properly awarded to curious players and facilitates exploration. You can decide. Improving this quality of BOTW clearly included dropping the link from the sky to get a bird’s eye view of Hyrule.

Link may skydive during the early development of Breath of the Wild

A few months after the Breath of the Wildwas was released with Switch, Nintendo held a private showcase at the CEDEC 2017 conference DidYouKnowGaming to elaborate on game development. Photographs of the event were not allowed, but images of the pre-release build were leaked (via gamers) in 2020, showing that the links were skydiving into the sparsely populated High Rules. With an animation similar to a link flying in the sky in Skyward Sword, the developer descends to imported landmarks, such as Himeji Castle in Japan, where Hyrule Castle is currently standing (in-game). I was able to.

Obviously, skydiving didn’t reach the final build of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Still, Link’s Paraglider is proof that Nintendo Found’s aerial traversal is a useful development tool and a fun gameplay mechanism. BOTW players can, of course, drop links from deadly heights, but not as gracefully as leaked CEDEC images.

