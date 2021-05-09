java-Spring security config suspends deployment on Google Cloud App Engine





I’m trying to deploy the SpringBoot Rest API to the Google Cloud app engine, but I get the following error:

org.springframework.context.ApplicationContextException: ServletWebServerApplicationContext cannot be started because the ServletWebServerFactory bean is missing.

This is due to this class, which extends the websecurityConfigurerAdapter exactly.

@Configuration @EnableWebSecurity @EnableGlobalMethodSecurity (prePostEnabled = true) public class ApplicationSecurityConfig extends WebSecurityConfigurerAdapter {@Autowired APIUserDetails Service apiUserDetailsS ​​ervice; @Bean public DaoAuthenticationProvider authProvider () {DaoAuthenticationProvider authProvider = new DaoAuthenticationProvider (); (ApiUserDetailsService); authProvider.setPasswordEncoder (passwordEncoder ()); Returns authProvider. } private static final String[] AUTH_WHITELIST = {“/ hello”}; @Override protected void configure (HttpSecurity http) throws Exception {http .cors (). and (). csrf (). disable (). sessionManagement (). sessionCreationPolicy (STATELESS) .and (). authorizeRequests (). antMatchers (AUTH_WHITELIST) .permitAll (). anyRequest (). authenticated (). and (). httpBasic (); http.headers (). frameOptions (). disable ();} @Bean PasswordEncoder passwordEncoder () {return new BCryptPasswordEncoder ();}}

Removing this class will fix the error completely. The app is deployed to the app engine and runs perfectly, at the expense of security. As you can see so far, it seems that you should use the Google App Engine web server instead of the default Tomcat embedded in Spring. Therefore, when the app is deployed, it will try to extend the non-existent WebSecurityConfigurerAdapter because the Tomcat web server is not embedded. I’m trying to find a way to use Google’s web server, but does anyone know how to get this to work with Google’s app engine?

POM xml: