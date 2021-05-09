Brain technology spurs the promotion of nerve rights





Tarun Srivastava / AFP, SANTIAGO

When science fiction’s thriller Inception surpassed box office revenues around the world, viewers were delighted and appalled by the futuristic story of a criminal organization that invaded people’s dreams to steal valuable data.

More than a decade later, Chilean experts say the technology that filmmaker Christopher Nolan envisioned wouldn’t be too far away.

South American countries aim to be the first in the world to legally protect the nerve rights of citizens, and lawmakers block constitutional amendments that attempt to increase, decrease, or interfere with the spiritual integrity of their people without permission. It is expected to pass the technology.

Chilean Senator Guido Girardi, one of the creators of the bill, is worried about technologies such as algorithms, bioengineering implants and other gadgets that can threaten human nature, autonomy, freedom and free will. I have.

If this technology can be read somehow [your mind]Before you realize what you’re thinking, it can write emotions into your brain: the life story you lost, and your brain is what they belong to in designer products I can’t tell if there is, he said.

Dozens of science fiction movies and novels have provided viewers with the dark side of neurotechnology, perhaps evoking criminal masterminds trapped in secret bases and manipulating the world with a sneaky laugh while stroking a cat. ..

Early technology, in fact, has already demonstrated how it can have very positive applications.

In 2013, then-US President Barack Obama promoted brain research through the Advancing Innovative Neuro-technologies Initiative, which aimed to study the causes of brain disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and epilepsy.

Chile’s Minister of Science and Technology Innovation Andres Couve said the debate on neural rights is part of the integration of new scientific institutions in countries that are currently receiving international attention.

However, many are worried about the potential of malicious attackers to exploit technological advances.

Chilean President Lou Piniella proposed at the Ibero-American Summit in Andorra last week that countries would legislate together on a difficult issue.

I predict the future for all Ibero-American countries and properly protect not only their citizens’ data and information, but their thoughts, feelings and neurological information, which will be manipulated by the new technology Pinella. Call to prevent. Said.

The Chilean bill includes four major areas of law. Protection of human mental or neural data. Corrects the limitations of neurotechnology for reading to the brain, especially writing. Set up fair distribution and access to these technologies. It imposes restrictions on neural algorithms.

Rafael Yuste, an expert on the subject and a professor at Columbia University in New York, said some of these technologies already exist and even the most distant ones will be available within 10 years. ..

They have already been applied to laboratory animals.

Scientists have experimented with rats to see how they can embed images of unfamiliar objects in their brains, accept them as their own in real life, and incorporate them into their natural behavior.

If you can get in there [into the chemical processes of the brain] And by stimulating or inhibiting them, people’s decisions can be changed. This is what we have already done with animals, Yuste said.

Science has opened up the possibility of designing hybrid humans with artificially enhanced cognitive abilities.

Risk can, without proper safeguards, use technology to change people’s minds, use algorithms over the Internet to reprogram hard wiring, and direct their interests, preferences, or consumption patterns. There is sex.

According to Juste, these neurotechnologies recognize the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and follow the principles of universal justice to avoid second-speed situations where some enhanced humans and others are absent. I think it needs to be regulated.

People need to be prepared because Juste sees neurotechnology as a tsunami that humanity must deal with.

Given the dystopian science fiction scenario, neurotechnology can be horrifying. However, every dystopian scenario has 10 beneficial scenarios, says Juste, who sees neurotechnology as a new renaissance for humankind.

Already, neurotechniques are being used in patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease or depression by stimulating the brain with electrodes to relieve symptoms, Juste said.

Similarly, hearing-impaired people are treated with cochlear implants, which are auditory nerves that stimulate the brain.

It will be a beneficial change for humanity, Juste said.

