How Cambodia uses technology to educate its citizens, clear land mines and teach history





COVID-19 has accelerated the rollout of new technologies such as mobile apps for booking vaccinations and registering for contact tracking.

In Cambodia, technology helps educate people about history, eradicate land mines and promote financial inclusion.

Challenges such as digital literacy need to be addressed to ensure that technology is in permanent use.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which catalyzes digital, biological and physical innovation.

Over the past year, physical marketing, the use of technology that bridges the digital and physical world to provide users with a unique interactive experience, digital transformation of educational programs by renowned schools and best-selling authors, etc. A new trend has emerged. .. In the ASEAN region, Singapore is the technology trendsetter. Starting next month, they will accept the COVID-19 Travel Pass, and Sanofi recently announced that it will invest $ 600 million in a domestic vaccine manufacturing center.

The idea for ASEAN 4.0 emerged before the pandemic introduced by the World Economic Forum in September 2016. As an example, pre-pandemic Thailand led and launched a plan to develop a digital hub in Southeast Asia. A smart city under the Thailand 4.0 initiative.

What does ASEAN 4.0 really mean for regions of this unprecedented era, especially in developing countries such as Cambodia? Does the implementation of the key priorities of the ASEAN Digital Master Plan 2025 to connect businesses and promote cross-border trade promote digital inclusion and equality?

Expand Cambodia to explore how technology can help people and the country.

Reconnect with the past with virtual reality and mobile apps

Through virtual reality and 3D experience, the Virtual Angkor project aims to recreate the metropolis of Angkor in Cambodia, which is at the pinnacle of power and influence of the Khmer Empire.

The project received the Digital Humanities and Multimedia Research Award from the Medieval Academy of America in 2021.

Technology also helps to remember the tragic and traumatic genocide under Pol Pot’s Khmer Rouge administration from 1975 to 1979.

About 70% of the total population under the age of 30, many Cambodians are unaware of history. The Khmer Rouge history app, supported by the Bophana Audiovisual Resource Center, aims to educate young people using innovative multimedia.

Eradicate land mines with robots

Landmines are a legacy of 30 years of war, causing serious damage to Cambodians and causing one of the highest amputee rates in the world with 40,000 amputees nationwide.

Currently, demining is done manually and deminers need to be very careful and time consuming in the demining process. Demine Robotics helps clear landmines safely and efficiently, especially in rural areas. Their technology is remotely controlled via a camera feed, allowing deminers to efficiently complete their work from a safe distance.

Promoting financial inclusion through blockchain technology

In Cambodia, 78% of the population does not have access to banking services. Technology is helping countries overcome the challenges of inadequate financial inclusion. Serey Chea, Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC), leads Project Bakong, a blockchain-based payment system launched in late 2020.

How Cambodia is using technology since COVID-19

Currently, the number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing rapidly in Cambodia, and wedding halls are used for COVID patients. The government took immediate action, including the blockade and the enforcement of new restrictions.

Technology can facilitate and support medical procedures, including mobile solutions for patients and doctors to manage medical records and make appointments automatically via mobile phones.

Another app, KhmerVacc, assists in registering for COVID-19 vaccination and provides a QR code for contact tracking.

However, there are limitations and challenges, such as vulnerabilities in digital infrastructure, high electricity prices, and lack of access to the Internet (only 40% of the population has access to the Internet). Digitization can pose a threat to the inclusive labor market, but it is an opportunity for young entrepreneurs from Agrotech, Healthtech, E-Commerce, Mobile and FinTech to learn new skills.

In 2018, Cambodia will host the first annual AI-Cambodia Forum to promote human intelligence in the expansion era.

This vibrant ecosystem is supported by government initiatives such as a partnership with UNDP to provide talented young entrepreneurs and SMEs with access to support tools and funding.

The new institution will also educate Cambodian students on new technologies such as the Cambodia Digital Technology Academy, Kirirom Institute of Technology and Cambodia Institute of Technology.

The 2021-2035 Digital Policy Framework currently being drafted by the Government of Cambodia aims to develop digital infrastructure, foster digital trust and trust, and promote digital business.

Global challenges such as digital dementia, data privacy, fake news and cyber threats threaten the new digital era. Some ask whether AI will take over human intelligence or machines will take over our work.

The answer depends on whether we use technology for good, not for humanity. This article was first published in the World Economic Forum / The Print.

