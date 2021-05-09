YouTube Livestreams SNL Worldwide As Hosted by Elon Musk





Saturday Night Live will begin the final three episodes of the season, hosted by Elon Musk and starring Miley Cyrus. SNL will be available as a live stream on YouTube for the first time for international viewers who want to see Elon Musk.

This afternoon, Twitter’s Elon Musk shared a “special link to view SNL outside the United States” that opens YouTube. SpaceX and Tesla CEOs will perform their first live sketch comedy show stage at 8:30 pm EST / 11:30 pm EST. Over the past few weeks, the founders have hyped their appearance and sent various tweets looking for suggestions.

According to the NBC (via The Hollywood Reporter), this is “the first time viewers around the world have experienced the show at the same time as the United States.” This stream is available in over 100 countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Not visible in America.

Creating this global event with host Elon Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus is incredibly exciting. Thanks to our international partners and YouTube for helping us make that happen.

Other time zones are:

Australia, Sydney: May 9th, 1:30 pm Tokyo, Japan: May 9th, 12:30 pm India, New Delhi: May 9th, 9am South Africa, Cape Town: May 9th, 5am 30 minutes United Kingdom, Kingdom of London: May 9, 4:30 am

This could be one of the most watched episodes on SNL in a few years, due to Elon Musk’s hosting and live stream on YouTube. Clips of various sketches will be uploaded to the Saturday Night Live channel shortly after the show is over.

It’s not clear if this live stream is a one-off event for NBC and SNL for Musk’s international viewers, or will continue.

YouTube Details:

