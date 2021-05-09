Artist, widow finishing work | Life





Before area potter Michael Minick, 68, died of cancer on September 15, 2018, he told his wife, Johnny, “Do whatever you want with mine.”

Minique, a well-known local artist, fills Hamilton’s studio and basement with more than 100 unfinished clay pieces 13-31 inches high and weighing 10-30 pounds, stopping craft production. did not.

Janie Minick had questions to ponder. What do you do with the unfinished passion of your loved ones you’ve been with since 1972? What was the proper way to commemorate this series of work or find a way to complete their dreams? Is it better to leave things as they are and not miss the chance to do damage?

Janie Minick decides to ask for help in finishing some of her favorite works. She had little thought about where to find someone with the skills, patience, and motivation to do so, not to mention equipment.

When it comes to matching her husband’s expertise, she thought it might not be possible.

A friend suggested talking to Steve Smith, a four-corner gallery on Lake James in Angola and a pottery studio. Smith attended the Fort Wayne Museum in the 1970s. Smith remembers one day seeing Michael Minick as a senior student coming from the basement covered in clay dust.

The following year, Smith transferred to Bluffton University, Ohio, where he eventually taught at Defiance University for 30 years.

When Janie Minick stepped into Smith’s gallery in September 2020, she wanted help and instructions to fire 10 to 15 pieces. But when Smith later set foot in Michael Minick’s workshop, he saw a possible excess of beauty.

“I thought this was just a kiln load, so I knocked them out,” Smith says. “Then I saw them, and these things are huge and amazing! We hit it right away and said,” I want to do this, “and I saw the piece, “Oh, I really want to do this!”

Janie Minick thought it would probably take weeks, but enthusiastic Smith suggested a one-month project to complete them all. COVID-19 fortunately offered the opportunity.

Instead of traveling as chairman of a potter for peace, Smith’s free time was spent completing the dreams of other artists.

They started in October, Michael Minick’s birthday, May 13, Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202W. It ends just in time for the show that starts on Wayne Street.

At the event of the day, Johnny Minique and Smith will speak and about 35 of Michael’s works will be on sale.

“He will be there through the participation of everyone else,” says gallery owner Jody Henfil Smith.

Janie Minick and Steve Smith believe he was with them throughout the process and call it a collaboration of the three. They used Michael’s firing technique, his glaze, and his style as faithfully as possible. Those details really made them Michael’s pot.

Smith said this is the most work he has done over the years in a single project and he loves every moment.

“This is one of the most exciting things I’ve been doing for a long time and has cheered me up,” says Smith. “It was a lot of fun to open the kiln and see what came out.

“We’ve come a long way from crying and deafening laughter. This year’s blockade was a real pleasure.”

Smith said he knew Michael, Johnny, and many of their common friends in a new way and called it a fun journey at so many levels.

“In a way, we’re relieved that this is done, but we’re sad because we really enjoy the whole process,” Smith says. “I’m as happy as we are, but we’re a little sad because Michael couldn’t see it.”

Smith and Janny Minique will be friends forever, both say.

“Steve was the driving force, and we both enjoyed doing this very much,” says Janny. “I hope our roads crossed when Michael was alive, because they have a lot in common. I feel he’s very happy with this. I am. “

