How to avoid lack of support for Roku’s YouTube TV app





YouTube has created a workaround for YouTube TV users for Roku. This is what Roku removed from the app store due to a mismatch between the two.

After Roku removed the YouTube TV app from the app store, YouTube added a way for existing YouTube TV users to access the app through Roku’s main YouTube app. The two companies are at odds over renewing their YouTube TV presence contract on Roku devices. The workaround isn’t working well in Roku, but users of at least two services can continue to monitor while the discrepancy is resolved.

The whole story came to life when Roku solemnly emailed customers about YouTube’s parent company on April 26th. “Recent negotiations with Google to carry YouTube TV broke down because Roku couldn’t accept Google’s unfair terms because it thought it could harm users.” , YouTube content is said to be artificially added to search results, including allowing the app to override the user’s default Roku device settings. In response, the pearly answer on the YouTube blog on April 30 argued that YouTube simply “wants to renew YouTube TV deals under existing reasonable terms,” ​​and in fact, hardballed. It was Roku that was playing. The two continue to negotiate and criticize back and forth, but of course it is the user who is suffering.

This has been fixed, at least partially, and Roku’s main YouTube app has been updated and will be available to Roku users in the coming days, according to the company. This update adds a “Go to YouTube TV” link to the menu, which will load YouTube TV in the YouTube app when clicked. Only existing YouTube users can access this feature, and prospective users cannot sign up via the link. This may have been enough to prevent the YouTube app from being plagued by YouTube, but it did not escape the quarrel from Roku.

Roku & YouTube TV Saga: What Happens Next?

While announcing the update, YouTube assured paid YouTube TV users that it was working with Roku to resolve the issue and prevent similar issues from recurring in the long run. “We are discussing with other partners to protect our free streaming devices in case YouTube TV members face access issues with Roku,” he said. It’s definitely a tip for some users’ peace of mind and some negotiations.

Roku’s Fire and Brimstone response (by The Verge) is best read verbatim.

“Google’s actions are the clear actions of unchecked monopolies who are committed to breaking fair competition and undermining consumer choice. YouTube’s announcement of the bundle is by Congress, the Justice Secretary, around the world. Emphasizes the types of predatory business practices Google uses that regulators are investigating. Roku does not require YouTube TV for an additional $ 1 monetary value. Google does not require user search results. We just asked them to stop the anti-competitive behavior of manipulating and gaining their own financial benefits and to stop requesting access to sensitive data that other partners on the platform wouldn’t receive. Google has continued to take advantage of YouTube’s monopoly to force independent companies into bad agreements for both consumers and fair competition. “

Cricky! All this drama is never out of place on the streaming platform box set. Given that it’s all in the name of contract renewal, we expect the two parties to take things down a notch by a or two and solve the problem. Of course, it is in the interests of both of them, not to mention the interests of the users. For these reasons, doubling Roku’s claims is not a good sign, but it seems likely that the debate will eventually be resolved. If the YouTube TV app doesn’t return to your Roku device, it will definitely do more harm to Roku than YouTube.

