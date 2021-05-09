Google Pixel 5a and Pixel 5: The biggest difference you can expect





Google Pixel 5a is coming soon, and it’s rumored that a budget phone will appear at the Google I / O Developers Conference soon this month. And when it arrives, expect more focus on how the Pixel 5a will be compared to Google’s current mobile lineup.

Indeed, much of that effort is spent comparing the Pixel 5a to its predecessor. (In fact, we compared the Pixel 5a and Pixel 4a based on rumors about new smartphones.) But we also need to consider how Google’s latest phones measure up to the Google Pixel 5. According to the latest rumors, the Pixel 5a has much in common with the big flagship last fall.

Google I / O will start on May 18th. This is the time most people expect the company to unwrap the Pixel 5a. However, the constant flow of rumors about the Pixel 5a gave us a good idea of ​​what to expect. A comparison of the Pixel 5a and Pixel 5 will help highlight the changes that Google may make.

Here’s how the Pixel 5a is expected to be compared to the older Pixel 5.

Specifications of Google Pixel 5a and Pixel 5 Pixel 5a (rumor) Pixel 5 screen size 6.2 inch 6 inch CPU Snapdragon 765G Snapdragon 765G5G?Yes Yes Rear Camera Main Lens + Ultra Wide 12.2MP Main, 16MP Ultra Wide Size 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3 inch 5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 inch Google Pixel 5a and Pixel 5: Price

The Pixel 5 occupies the high end of Google’s phone lineup with a starting price of $ 699. That’s $ 200 higher than Google charges the Pixel 4a 5G and $ 350 higher than the Pixel 4a’s debut price.

Its $ 349 price was one of the best things about the Pixel 4a. That means you’ve got a relatively cheap cell phone that can make better pictures than a cell phone that costs hundreds of dollars. So, obviously, we expect repetitive performance from the Pixel 5a in terms of pricing.

It can be difficult for Google to pull it off. As you can see from the rest of this Google Pixel 5a-Pixel 5 showdown, the new smartphone will be highlighted by a more powerful processor and 5G connectivity and will be significantly upgraded over the Pixel 4a. If you see these features, Google may have trouble keeping the line at the $ 349 price from last year’s Pixel 4a.

Still, even if price increases are underway, we can’t expect Google to move far from the prices that helped budget phones achieve some success. Rumors about the potential price of the Pixel 5a are quiet, but look for something somewhere between the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 4a 5G.

Google Pixel 5a and Pixel 5: Design and Display

The look of Google phones doesn’t change much from the flagship model to the budget model. And based on the leaked renderings of the Pixel 5a that have appeared so far, the new smartphone looks a lot like the Pixel 5. The difference lies in the material. Google uses plastic for cheap smartphones and may continue to use the Pixel. 5a.

Pixel 5a Rendering (Image Credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer / Voice)

Another important design difference is the headphone jack. Like the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 5a has one feature, but the Pixel 5 doesn’t.

Pixel 5 (Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Rumor has it that the Pixel 5a will feature a 6.2-inch OLED screen with full HD resolution. This is a bit bigger than the Pixel 5’s 6-inch panel. However, while the Pixel 5s display offers a 90Hz refresh rate, there is controversy as to whether it will be adopted by the Pixel 5a.

Previously, Google’s low-priced phones used the traditional 60Hz refresh rate, allowing Google to promote faster refreshing displays as a distinguishing feature of its flagship product. Again, more low-priced phones are increasing the refresh rate of their displays, so the Pixel 5a could follow suit.

Google Pixel 5a and Pixel 5: Camera

Since Pixel 4, Google has provided an easy way to distinguish between flagship smartphones and low-cost devices. The flagship smartphones are equipped with two cameras, and the low-priced smartphones are equipped with one camera. This changed a bit with the Pixel 4a 5G, which adopted exactly the same camera settings as the Pixel 5, but the Pixel 4a still has one rear camera, Google’s “flagship, two cameras, affordable”. The philosophy of “phone, one camera” remains. More or less intact.

Pixel 5a Rendering (Image Credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer / Voice)

Pixel 5a may rock it. These leaked images on the new cell phone show two lenses that are presumed to be the same wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle cameras that Google has on the Pixel 5. In addition, the metadata for the Pixel 5a shot image that was accidentally posted on the Google blog was taken with a super wide-angle lens. Perhaps the Pixel 5a also adds phase detection autofocus.

Pixel 5 (Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Even if the extra rear camera is definitely visible, the main character of the Pixel 5a show should still be Google’s photography software. Most of the imaging features that debuted on the Pixel 5 are expected to move to the Pixel 5a. This includes electronic image stabilization mode for video, improved HDR +, and support for portrait photography at night sites.

Google Pixel 5a and Pixel 5: Performance

Here, things can look creepy between the Pixel 5a and the Pixel 5. As the flagship of last fall, Google adopted the Snapdragon 765G. It’s a low-power processor compared to the Snapdragon 8 series chipset, which normally powers its flagship Android phone, but Google seems to be moving towards keeping the Pixel 5 cost-effective.

Rumor has it that the same Snapdragon 765G silicon will be available on Google’s new low-priced phones, according to Pixel 5a rumors. If so, that’s a strange decision.

Pixel 5 (Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

On the one hand, it makes Google’s low-cost phones as powerful as its flagship device, while adding 5G compatibility without the need for a separate Pixel 5a 5G model. But then, even budget-focused shoppers, even if it’s cheaper, may be postponed by the idea that it springs up for a new phone with silicon last year. In terms of pricing, if the Pixel 5a has the same chipset as the Pixel 5 (and Pixel 4a 5G), how would Google keep the Pixel 5a cost down?

Google Pixel 5a and Pixel 5: Battery Life and Charging

Battery life has confused recent Pixel models. The Pixel 5 and its 4,080mAh battery lasted 9 hours and 29 minutes in a custom battery test. In this test, the smartphone was set to surf the web continuously until it was out of power. The Pixel 5 time was below the average smartphone result, but at least finished earlier than the Pixel 4a.

Pixel 5a Rendering (Image Credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer / Voice)

Still, the Pixel 5a may have a hard time clearing that low bar. Google usually equips budget phones with a small battery. For example, the Pixel 4a offered a 3,140mAh power pack. Given that the Pixel 5a is likely to contain 5G, it seems that a larger battery will be needed. Probably similar to the 3,885mAh power pack in the Pixel 4a 5G. However, a battery that is much larger than the Pixel 5’s internal battery seems unlikely, especially if Google wants to cover the price of the Pixel 5a.

Pixel 5 offers reverse wireless charging. This allows you to charge other Qi compatible devices by placing them on the back of your smartphone, but you can’t expect that functionality to be built into the Pixel 5a. Wireless charging tends to be limited to more expensive phones, a feature that Google doesn’t include in budget models like the Pixel 4a.

Google Pixel 5a and Pixel 5: Outlook

From what we’ve heard about Google’s phone plans, the Pixel 5a is likely to significantly close the gap between Google’s low-priced phones and the Pixel 5. From the processor to the camera, the Google Pixel 5a and Pixel 5 may have more similarities than differences.

An important issue that hasn’t been revealed yet is whether the Pixel 5a will get a faster updated display and how all these improvements will affect the price of the phone. The answers to these questions will give you an idea of ​​how the Pixel 5a is measured up to the Pixel 5. It could also reveal what Google is planning for Pixel 6 this fall.

