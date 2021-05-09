Mother’s Day WhatsApp New Sticker Pack: How to Download These Sticker Collection





One of the biggest quotes about motherhood was given by former Miss Universe and famous Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. She said, “Being a woman is a gift of God that we all must thank. The origin of the child is the mother and the woman. What is she sharing, compassion and affection for men? That is the essence of a woman. A mother is the most valuable person for every child. She is the first friend, guide, mentor and teacher to her child. She takes care of the house. Make it a beautiful place to live.

She sacrifices her own interests to realize our interests. She is the most selfless person in the world and offers the purest form of love. For everyone, the mother has a special place, the mother is the one the child sees after giving birth. This is one of the reasons why children and mothers are inseparable.

So, in this world of technology, there are many ways to make your mother special through digital media. People on this day celebrate the indomitable spirit of motherhood. How grateful you are for having a mother, expressing your gratitude. Digital messages have replaced almost all forms of communication, so WhatsApp designed a WhatsApp sticker named “mamalove” this year. WhatsApp has created a collection of 11 stickers on this special Mother’s Day occasion.

Here are the step-by-step steps on how to download the sticker

1. New stickers are available on WhatsApp and can be found in the stickers store.

2. To download, open a chat or group chat on WhatsApp.

3. Click the smiley emoji button on the far left.

4. Click the sticker icon at the bottom of the tray.

5. After moving to WhatsApp sticker,[+]Click the button.

6. Looking at the sticker pack, the first sticker pack is Mama Love.

7. Rightmost[ダウンロード]Tap the button.

8. The sticker pack is added to the sticker library.

9. Using the above procedure, a total of 11 stickers will be created.

10. You can also press and hold the sticker to add it to your favorites.

Therefore, the above steps will help you add these amazing stickers to WhatsApp and send them to your lovely mom to make you feel very special.

