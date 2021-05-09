Huh! WhatsApp chat is not shared with other Facebook apps





Facebook has promised to introduce end-to-end encryption for all messaging platforms in 2019. Two years later, there are no signs that Messenger or Instagram will introduce this privacy-focused extension. Facebook published a confirmed blog post this week. There are no signs that this privacy-focused update will be coming soon.

In fact, Facebook reveals that there is no potential for end-to-end encryption to protect messenger-Instagram conversations until 2022 at the earliest. It’s been three years since Facebook announced that it’s already working to bring end-to-end encryption to its most popular messaging platforms.

So what does this have to do with WhatsApp?

For those who don’t know, WhatsApp, which Facebook bought for $ 16 billion in 2014, has been using end-to-end encryption since April 2016. That is, WhatsApp text messages, videos and files are encrypted and read by the intended recipients. Anyone who intercepts a message transferred over the Internet, including employees on Facebook and WhatsApp, cannot decrypt the content of the message.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced plans to integrate a messaging platform, direct messages within Instagram, Messenger and, of course, technologies that enhance WhatsApp. Zuckerberg promised to integrate these technologies in the same presentation that announced plans to introduce end-to-end encryption for Messenger and Instagram.

It’s pretty safe to assume that Facebook has no plans to downgrade WhatsApp privacy. WhatsApp is currently the most popular messaging service on the planet with over 2 billion monthly active users. There is no way Facebook can combine these messaging platforms until 2022 at the earliest without removing end-to-end encryption from WhatsApp.

Depending on your feelings about Facebook, it can be either great news or terrible news.

If your friends and family are spread across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger combinations, integrating these platforms can reduce the number of major headaches. You can send text messages to your Facebook friends within WhatsApp without having to store the number in the chat app. Similarly, you can add WhatsApp contacts that you don’t follow on Instagram to your group chat. By using these three different platforms, you should feel like a more cohesive experience.

Facebook says it needs to integrate behind-the-scenes messaging technology so that it can deploy functionality across all three platforms at the same time. As a result, features such as Dark Mode on Android and iOS will not be rolled out to Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp every few months. Like in late 2019, Facebook competed to add support to these six mobile apps.

For now, you’ll have to keep switching between Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, depending on who you’re sending the message to. Also, if you want to protect your chat from prying eyes, we recommend that you abandon the former and continue using WhatsApp.

It remains to be seen if 2022 will be a year of change for 2 billion WhatsApp users around the world.

As Facebook itself states, “We see further progress this year with the default end-to-end encryption for Messenger and Instagram Direct, but this is a long-term project and will eventually be completely end-to-end. It will not be encrypted. As early as 2022. In addition, the security features already introduced are designed to work with end-to-end encryption and will continue to incorporate strong security features into the service. . “

