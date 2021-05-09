Discovery of the connection between the Earth and the Sun continues-Orange Leader





For the past few days, we haven’t missed the brilliant and beautiful May sunshine. The lack of clouds, combined with longer days and higher sun angles, gave us ample opportunity to appreciate the large, bright spheres of the sky.

The annual cycle of changing day lengths and sun angles is a major driving force for our four seasons. That cycle has been recognized for thousands of years. What is less obvious is the fact that these changes in the angle of the sun and the length of the day are related to the change in the position of the Earth’s tilt axis with respect to the sun from summer to winter and back again.

Still, 3000 years ago, Chinese and Indian astronomers assumed that not only was the Earth round, but its axis of rotation was tilted with respect to the Sun. By measuring and comparing the length of the shadow cast by the rod on the summer solstice and winter solstice days, they were able to estimate a tilt angle of about 23 degrees with surprising accuracy.

Throughout the year, the Earth’s axis remains tilted toward the same star in deep space. However, this means that as the Earth orbits the Sun, the angle of the Earth’s axis with respect to the Sun is reversed between the two extrema. At the summer solstice in June, the North Pole is most tilted toward the Sun. At the winter solstice in December, the North Pole is tilted farthest from the Sun. It corresponds to the maximum and minimum sunlight and sun angles in the Northern Hemisphere.

Currently, the earth’s axis of rotation is tilted about 23.4 degrees from the vertical. However, it has been known for hundreds of years that the angle is not constant. In fact, angles can change several degrees over tens of thousands of years.

In the 1920s, Serbian scientist Milutin Milankovic demonstrated that as the Earth tilts and its distance from the Sun changes over thousands of years, so does the amount of solar energy it receives. These changes are responsible for many, if not all, long-term climate change.

Changes in the position of the Earth affect the amount of solar energy we receive, but so does the amount of energy emitted by the Sun. The most studied variation is the approximately 11-year cycle of increase and decrease in solar black spot activity associated with the 22-year cycle of the solar magnetic field. Research is ongoing on the solar cycle that occurs on longer timescales. The extent to which these changes in solar power affect the Earth’s climate is also a topic of ongoing research.

Last year, solar scientist Robert Lehman and his colleagues made an interesting discovery. In each of the five sunspot cycles, from 1960 to 2009, when the sunspot cycle reversed sharply, the oceanic conditions of the tropical Pacific changed to a cool stage known as La Nigna. Lehman predicted that the La Niña phenomenon would occur if the sunspot activity reversed in mid-2020. That happened. And, as always, La Niña caused changes in atmospheric circulation patterns, leading to a very busy hurricane season. The findings of Leamans were published in Earth and Space Science in February.

These are just a few connections to ponder the next time you enjoy the sunshine.

