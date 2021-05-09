Leaks in “Grand Theft Auto 6”, Rumors: Project American Theory Suggests Explorable Interiors, Dogs, Female Protagonists





Rumors of a possible “Grand Theft Auto 6” aren’t official yet, but they seem to be as widespread as wildfires. The developer Rockstar Games hasn’t officially announced yet, and there’s no hint as to when the title will be released and where the next “Grand Theft Auto” will be staged, but fans will soon have such details. I’m eager to come to, but comic book sources claim it’s still four to five years away.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Leak, Rumors Show Vice City Comeback

However, there are still many rumors that the package is back in Vice City. This has been discussed on the internet for many years, and as stated in ScreenRant, enthusiastic gamers have shown hope for the next GTA version.

(Photo: Cate Gillon / Getty Images) Grand Theft Auto Fan’s Wishlist reveals the same features that Rockstar Games was asked when developing Vice City in 2002.

Among the hottest rumors about “GTA6”, the theory about “Project America” ​​where players don’t return to Vice City, but “multiple” that came with past titles like “Grand Theft Auto” Rethink the function of “City”. “San Andreas” and the original “Grand Theft Auto”. Such leaks are likely to be a mistake, but what do players expect from the GTA 6 release, as rumors about Project Americas are reflected in a survey by online fans? I’m investigating well.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Leak reveals fan wishlist

Aside from the power to use playable female protagonists and animal characters such as dogs, as described in GameSpot, the most enthusiastic fan request is to give the GTA 6 a more explorable interior. That is.

The cityscape of Los Santos and the countryside of San Andreas continue to be attractive places for many players, but the lack of internal space that many open world titles have struggled with makes the experience completely immersive. Instead, make it unrealistic. This is a complaint that has been heard throughout the GTA play scene since the releases of GTA 3 and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City more than 10 years ago.

Read again: [Leak] GTA6 may have been mistakenly identified by a Rockstar Games employee

While GTA3 brought the game into a three-dimensional environment and was as popular as it is today, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City has a variety of features and actions that will define the future of the game. Was there.

Vice City is a weapon for players as the GTA 3 has been publicly criticized for having a fully Zirch explorable interior, even in areas such as glass buildings, Salvatore’s house and Ray’s bathroom. There was an entire mall with a hardware store to buy. Available properties, storefronts where players can find and get missions, and rooms located throughout the map for random access.

See Expected Return to Vice Cities for Grand Theft Auto 6 Leak

Similarly, Vice City has introduced boats, helicopters and motorcycles into GTA’s 3D environment, unveiling weapons and voiced protagonists of various levels for the first time. With so many first appearances in Vice City, players are eagerly looking forward to returning to that location in GTA 6.

But again, all uncertain, the features players want to bring to GTA 6 are clearly the same as the GTA 3 fans requested by Vice City a year ago. .. Vice City has certainly brought the game to a new level of experience and has been a hit to this day. We hope that when Rockstar finally announces the release of GTA 6, we’ve heard and read these wishes from our fans.

Related article: The leaked title on your resume points out that Grand Theft Auto VI may go to Mexico! Narcos? [Rockstar Games Leaks]

