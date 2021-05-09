



The Google Chrome web browser is available for free on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. It is one of the most popular web browsers due to its advantages such as integration with Google, various extensions and ease of use. In addition, it has the ability to display notifications from various websites. Many websites require user permission to display notifications via pop-up windows when browsing. If you want to disable this pop-up that asks for permission to notify you every time you visit the site, we’ve put together a step-by-step guide on how to do that.

Google Chrome has almost the same functionality on different desktop platforms, so the steps to disable website notifications on Windows, Mac, and Linux are the same. However, it’s slightly different on the mobile version of Chrome, and even more so on Android and iOS.

Steps to block websites from sending notifications in Chrome for desktop

Open Chrome on your desktop.

Click the three dot menu next to the profile icon in the upper right.

[サイトの設定]Scroll down to.

[サイトの設定]so,[通知]Scroll down to.

A switch is displayed so that the site can request notifications. erase.

How to block websites from sending notifications in Chrome for Android Open Chrome on your Android device. Click the 3-dot menu in the upper right.[設定]Tap.[通知]Scroll down to and tap.[サイト]Scroll down to[すべてのサイト]Disable notifications. How to block sites from sending notifications in Chrome for iOS Open Google Chrome on your iOS or iPad OS device.Bottom right[その他]Tap the button.[設定]Tap. Tap Content Settings. next,[ポップアップのブロック]Tap. From here turn off the block popup. Is Mi11X the best phone under Rs? 35,000? This was explained in Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Then (from 23:50) jump to the Marvel series Falcon and Winter Soldier. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and podcasts are available.

Follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News for the latest technical news and reviews. Subscribe to the YouTube channel for the latest videos on gadgets and technology.

Vineet Washington writes about Gadgets 360 games, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies outside of Delhi. Vineet is a senior sub-editor of Gadgets 360 and frequently writes about new developments in the gaming and smartphone world on all platforms.





