Best Ship Upgrade to Research First (& Reason)





In Mass Effect 2, Shepherd needs to prepare Normandy to withstand the Omega 4 relay. Studying ship upgrades increases your chances of success.

Throughout the Mass Effect 2 main story, Shepherd encounters new potential upgrades to weapons, armor, squads, and even Normandy itself. Access the Mass Effect 2 upgrade system from Normandy’s Tech Lab. Here, Mordin Solus spends most of his time. Players can access the terminals there to see all available upgrades and investigate them using rare earth minerals collected while scanning and exploring the planet. Some upgrade schematics can be purchased from hub vendors such as Omega, Citadel, Tuchanka, and Ilium, or can be found on missions. However, to upgrade Normandy, Shepherd needs to get some ideas from the hired squad.

All teammates Shepard employs during Mass Effect 2 have one upgrade to unlock. Many of these are ship upgrades to improve Normandy, but some offer squad capabilities and weapon improvements. In general, it’s best to prioritize ship upgrades over weapons and armor upgrades. These play an important role in the survival of Mass Effect 2 endgame suicide missions and the unlocking of rarer minerals during exploration. All Normandy upgrades are ultimately beneficial, but there are some priorities and priorities for Shepherd, especially if there is a potential shortage of rare earth minerals just before the start of the game. Here are some of the best Normandy upgrades to study first in Mass Effect 2.

The best Normandy upgrade to get Mass Effect 2 early

The order in which Shepherds unlock Normandy upgrades in Mass Effect 2 depends in part on the order in which they recruit squads from Illustive Man’s Dossiers. Initially, you will only have access to Jacob, Miranda, and Mordin suggestions, which will gradually unlock as you complete the main story missions.

To ask the squad about potential upgrades, Shepherd must first find and hire Mordin Solus in Omega. With Mordin, the Tech Lab will open in Normandy and Shepard will be able to begin investigating all upgrades. Next, Shepherd finds a squad riding Normandy between missions,[対話の調査]After using the option [NORMANDY UPGRADES].. After a bit of interaction, this will automatically open the upgrade interface from TechLab. Players can select Ship Upgrades to see all available options. With enough material, you can buy upgrades on the fly. If not, you can end the conversation between the interface and your teammates and later access the upgrade again from the TechLab terminal.

There are three important upgrades that Shepherd needs to make in order for all teammates to survive through the Omega 4 relay. If you fail to get one of these upgrades before going through the relay, your teammates will usually die before breaking into the collector’s base, regardless of your loyalty to the shepherd. These are the three Normandy upgrades that Shepherd must first investigate and purchase. The upgrade name, mineral cost, and teammates who suggest it are listed below.

Tanix Cannon: Gallas; 15,000 Platinum Heavy Ship Armor: Jacob; 15,000 Palladium Multicore Shield: Tari; 15,000 Palladium

Players can usually study Tanix Cannon and Heavyship Armor even before a mission to Horizon. If you adopt Tari right after Horizon, all three upgrades can be done very quickly.

Second, Shepherd will want to prioritize upgrades that facilitate galaxy exploration and upgrade research. These include:

Advanced Mineral Scanner: Miranda; 15,000 Iridium Modular Probe Bay: Thane; 15,000 Iridium Extended Fuel Cell: Samara / Molins; 3,000 Element Zero

The Advanced Mineral Scanner allows players to scroll faster when scanning planets for rare earth minerals. The modular probe bay doubles the number of probes Normandy can carry, and the extended fuel cell increases fuel capacity, eliminating the need for players to stop exploring and return to a system with mass relay to refuel. ..

Other squads offer upgrade suggestions to help with certain abilities, such as:

M-300 Claymore: Grant; 15,000 Platinum + 20% Mordin Tech Damage: Mordin; 3,000 Element Zero + 20% Jack Biological Damage: Jack; 3,000 Element Zero M-98 Widow: Corps; 15,000 Platinum

All of these are usually in the upgrade interface[プロトタイプ]It’s on the tab. These are low priority and can be investigated at the discretion of the player.

Normandy’s final upgrade is the Medbay upgrade, which gives Shepherd access to plastic surgery. It removes all cybernetic scars shepherd has, according to the Lazarus Project, which serves as the starting point for Mass Effect 2. These scars usually disappear with higher Paragon scores and worse with higher Renegade scores. Medbay stations can help prevent scarring from getting worse, regardless of shepherd’s morals or behavior. This upgrade will be unlocked via an email from Dr. Chakwas following Mordin’s recruitment and can be saved later unless the player is anxious to remove the shepherd’s scars.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 14th and is upward compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S.

