BMW combines AI technology with old-fashioned artwork to create new products





BMW has announced the following automotive projects to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the BMW Group Cultural Engagement. The latest series of brands, known as the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to paint the exterior of the car to make it look like an artist’s tint. This visual art installation premiered at Freeze New York 2021.



German automakers, who have always tried to blend art and culture through numerous initiatives, have come up with an effort to create this range by combining centuries-old works of art with advancing AI technology. Known as the “ultimate AI masterpiece,” this process cross-references over 50,000 works of art for over 900 years. The software also takes into account about 50 carefully selected contemporary works from artists with whom the brand has collaborated over the last 50 years. AI absorbs and mixes knowledge of contemporary and classic art to create bespoke ideas that can be mapped to cars.

AI is a new medium of creative expression. It’s a fascinating space where art and algorithms meet, “said Nathan Shipley, Goodby’s creative technologist in collaboration with Silverstein & Partners, and Gary Yeh, art collector and founder of Art Drunk, who created this virtual art installation.

Gary Ye said the move would open up a whole new territory that could blur the line between art and technology. This 8 Series Gran Coupe features the latest BMW technology and innovation, a 6-cylinder or 8-cylinder BMW twin-power turbo engine, and the silhouette of the company’s 4-door Gran Coupe. The company also reports that it plans to build a new car with reusable parts by 2025. We aim to make the “most environmentally friendly” car possible by using as much of the raw materials that can be reused in car manufacturing.

