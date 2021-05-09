Weekly 8 Fortnite Season 6 Epic & Legendary Quests





The epic and legendary quest for the eighth week of Fortnite Season 6 focuses on igniting and rekindling the feud between Durrr Burger and Pizza Pit.

Entering PrimalFortniteSeason 6 in just about a month, players may begin to consider maximizing Battle Pass XP to unlock all available skins and cosmetics. One of the easiest ways to earn XP, unlock your toys with Fortniteis, and complete Epic Quest and Weekly Legendary Quest. Epic quests are added weekly to Fortnite, but can be completed at any time during the season. Legendary quests have a one-week time limit and will disappear after seven days. Legendary quests are held in five stages called tiers, and players can earn more XP by completing each tier.

In the eighth week of Fortnite Season 6, both the Epic Quest and the Legendary Quest will have a large number of fires, including a rekindling of an old feud between two major restaurants on the Fortnite map. Many of these can be completed during a regular match, but players may want to choose game modes and landing locations more strategically to ensure success. Each epic quest earns players 24,000 XP for the Season 6 Battle Pass. Here are all the epics and legendary quests available for the 8th week of Fortnite Season 6.

All epic and legendary quests for the 8th week of Fortnite Season 6

As with most of the season, many of the epic quests available in the eighth week of Fortnite Season 6 are fairly easy and shouldn’t take long for players to complete. If players prefer to maximize efficiency, many can even complete in the same match. The 8th week epic quests are:

Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park (1) Use Launcher from Guardian Tower (3) Open Chest at Spire Tower or Guardian Tower (2) Damage enemies within 10 seconds of landing (1) Dar Dance in the burger kitchen (1) Use the firefly jar in the pizza pit (1) Drive from the derburger to the pizza pit without leaving the vehicle (1)

Most of these quests are easy, but some are a bit confusing and difficult. For example, the study book collection quest only lists one item, but players must find and manipulate all eight books to complete the challenge. In addition, the only way to get from Durrr Burger to Pizza Pit without stopping is to modify your car. This is because the player runs out of gas when using the road. Knowing these tricks will not make it difficult to complete this set of tasks.

Legendary quests leave the player to destroy structures, especially using fire. The damage amount and XP reward for each tier are as follows.

Tier 1: Destroy 100 structures with fire (35,000 XP) Tier 2: Destroy 200 structures with fire (24,500 XP) Tier 3: Destroy 300 structures with fire (24,500 XP) ) Tier 4: Destroy 400 structures with fire (24,500 XP) Tier 5: Destroy 500 structures with fire (24,500 XP)

There are multiple ways for a player to light a building. Firefly jars are usually a viable option, but players can also create and use primal flame bows. This is a much more convenient way to cause massive destruction without many additional steps.

It’s always a good idea to try and complete Fortnite epic and legendary quests in Team Rumble mode. This tends to be a less crowded game mode and players have the opportunity to complete quest activities. Players also get endless spawns in Team Rumble in case they face exclusion from other players trying to earn weekly XP.

Fortniteis is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android devices.

