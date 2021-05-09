PUBG Mobile India Launch | PUBG Mobile India Launch: Covid-19 Blockade, FAU-G Failure Impacts on Battlegrounds Mobile India





Covid blockade, impact of FAU-G on Battlegrounds Mobile

Key Highlights India is already in the top 5 countries in the world for mobile games and is heading towards the top 3. In India, Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for pre-registration before the game is launched. Krafton promises that privacy and data protection will be top priorities. At Battlegrounds Mobile India

PUBG Mobile India will soon be relaunched in India with a new name and upgraded features. This game is called Battlegrounds Mobile India to keep away from the PUBG brand controversy. Developer Krafton Inc. Shares some important information about the game. Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India will begin prior to the release of the game.

According to YouTuber Maxtern, PUBG Mobile India may allow the game to arrive in the country by the end of May or the end of June. If that is correct, this will be a great opportunity for the company to reintroduce the very popular battle royale game in India.

India’s mobile gaming industry is expected to skyrocket by 2023

India is already one of the top 5 countries in the world for mobile games and is heading towards the top 3. By 2023, the value of the Indian mobile industry market is expected to reach approximately $ 105 billion, with the upcoming launch of PUBG Mobile, also known as Battlegrounds Mobile India, playing an important role.

“Currently, the general situation is increasing mental stress. Many businesses are slowing down, which affects work for most people. People need to take off away from their daily lives. Games Is like that, and it’s like PUBG, which was very popular before. It could be the best one, “said Faisalkausa, founder and chief analyst at techARC. I told Now.

In India, Battlegrounds Mobile India can be pre-registered before the game is launched. The pre-registration date has not been set, but given that the game was officially confirmed by the developers, we should hear more about it soon. Another thing, this game has been confirmed to be playable only in India.

“Of course, PUBG Mobile has gained a lot of support in India. An Indian version of the same quality game by the same developer should be able to regain user and brand status in the Indian game market,” Navkendar Singh said. , Research IDC India and South Asia Directors have been added.

BGMI’s top priorities for data privacy and protection

Krafton promises that privacy and data protection will be Battlegrounds Mobile India’s top priorities. The organization will work with partners to ensure the privacy and security of their data. The company doesn’t say it directly, but all the data seems to be processed in India.

A stranger said last September that the government blocked 118 mobile applications, including PUBG, at a disadvantage to the country’s sovereignty, integrity and defense.

Akshay Kumar then promoted Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G), a game that debuted for Android users on January 26, and quickly became the top Google Play store with over 5 million downloads on the Google Play store. It’s now a free mobile game. .. However, its overwhelming gameplay has dramatically reduced its rating, and it now has only three stars because it’s not as good as the blockbuster PUBG.

A better era for Indian mobile gamers

According to SensorTower, when it comes to PUBG Mobile, like many mobile games, PUBG Mobile’s revenue surged during last year’s global COVID-19 pandemic. Player spending reached a record $ 300 million in March, and the title continued to generate significant revenue. January 2021 was the third best month in history for the game, with approximately $ 259 million accumulated.

“PUBG is irreplaceable, and its resurgence will dramatically increase investment in the Indian mobile gaming market. The $ 1 billion Indian mobile gaming will grow further at a faster pace. Mobile gamers will take it even further. Mobile gamers need more bandwidth and higher quality broadband routers to achieve a seamless gaming experience, ”NETGEAR India, said. Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager for SAARC, Middle East, said.

