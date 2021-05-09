Road2 was founded as Haifa’s new innovation hub for AI-based entrepreneurship





A new innovation hub named Road2 was launched last week in a city north of Haifa with the goal of encouraging AI-based entrepreneurship. Road2 was founded in collaboration with MATI Haifa, a business development center, NVIDIA, a computer systems and services company, and the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA).

The launch was celebrated with a live face-to-face event as Israel reopened physical space after a successful vaccination deployment and some return to normal in the country. The event was attended by industry leaders such as NVIDIA’s Arik Kol and Dr. Ami Appelbaum, Chairman of the Israeli Innovation Authority. Former Senior Vice President of Intel Corporation, Mouri Eden. President of Intel Israel. Among other things, NetVision founder and former CEO Ruth Alon.

Arik Kol, Senior Director, NVIDIA Inception Startup Program Lead in Israel; Road2 CEO, Eitan Kyiet; Amit Krig, NVIDIA SVP Software. Photo: Fabian Koldorf

Road2 helps startups build relationships with industry-specific entities that can help them support collaboration, POC, and strategic partnerships. We are currently calling on starters in the areas of digital health, energy and environment, Industry 4.0, and Intelligent Transport Systems to join the hub. Road2 received an investment of 50 million NIS ($ 15.3 million), half of which came from the IIA.

“Road2 was founded to help Haifa’s talented people develop ideas and attract innovative startups from northern Israel,” said Eitan Kyiet, CEO of Road2. It is a hub with unprecedented access to the country’s most advanced AI labs, surpassed by close guidance and guidance from senior executives in the tech industry operating in the region. ”

Haifa is home to some of the world’s largest high-tech R & D centers, including Google, Amazon, Philips and IBM. The city also houses Technion, a leading academic institution of engineering. The new AI Lab will give startups access to the computing capabilities provided by NVIDIA based on the NVIDIA DGX A100 system, as well as the opportunity to work with NVIDIA Inception, an acceleration platform that supports 7,500 AI startups worldwide. Offers.

Jeff Herbst, Vice President of Business Development and Head of NVIDIA Inception, said: To fuel entrepreneurs and projects that could have a serious impact on Israel and the world.

Road2 has nominated a list of industry experts to its advisory board. Some are native high fans, including Eyal Waldman, the founder of Mellanox, which was acquired by NVIDIA. As one of the co-founders of Road2, Waldman explained: The goal is to mark the industry as important by identifying companies that have a footprint of dramatic social impact.

Haifa has tremendous entrepreneurial potential and significant talents that have taken hold there, added Dr. Amia Perbaum, chairman of the Israeli Innovation Authority. It is important to work towards building an urban entrepreneurial ecosystem that acts as a magnet for the entire northern region.

