How private is Gmail? Do I need to switch? | Gmail





Most people know cookies that track them across the web and Google search practices that invade privacy, but did you know that Google’s email service, Gmail, also collects large amounts of data?

This recently drew a lot of attention to iPhone users when Gmail published a self-declared breakdown of the data it collects and shares with advertisers on the app’s privacy label as part of a new regulation in the Apple App Store. It was.

According to the label, the person who gives the appropriate permission to the iOS Gmail app will give you information such as the approximate location, user ID, identifier used for anonymous tracking, and data about ads viewed with advertisers online. You can expect to share it. Google’s verbal analysis uses more data to build better services, such as purchase history, location, email address, photos, search history, and more.

Gmail is by far the most popular email service, with over 1.5 billion active users. In contrast, 400 million people are using Microsoft Outlook and 225 million are registered with Yahoo Mail.

Google stopped scanning email content in 2017 to adjust ads, but last year it started showing shopping ads in Gmail. It also promotes so-called smart features such as scanning emails to add holiday bookings and deliveries directly to your calendar, and auto-complete suggestions.

Rowenna Fielding, founder of privacy consultancy Miss IGGeek, can monitor all the ways you work with your Gmail account. For example, when to send an email, who to talk to, and the topic to select in the email.

How Google Uses Data

Much of the information collected by Gmail and shared with advertisers is metadata about the data. However, if you carry cookies from other Google services, you can associate activities and create fingerprints from related products such as Google Maps and YouTube. According to Fielding, how wide and deep Gmail’s surveillance architecture makes Gmail a window to your entire online life. Virtually everything you do online is fed back to Google.

Google claims that the data it collects by scanning emails about purchase information, delivery tracking numbers, and flight bookings isn’t used in advertising, but Andy Yen, founder and CEO of secure email service ProtonMail, said. , States as follows. These events are logged regardless.

Part of the problem is the lack of enforcement of regulations regarding the collection and tracking of email data. Most people are beginning to notice tracking when they visit websites due to regulations such as the EU’s e-Privacy Directive and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

According to Fielding, people are aware of cookies due to privacy and data protection laws that require consent to place a tracker on a device and have the right to know what is happening to the data. In Europe, these protections also cover email tracking, but they are less enforced in this area.

Gmailv Other Email Services

Other mainstream email providers are far less private. Like Gmail, Microsoft Outlook is built into the corporate ecosystem and integrates with other services. According to Fielding, mainstream consumer-level accounts are free only in that they pay with data, not money. According to Microsoft, it doesn’t look at the content of Outlook emails to serve ads, but it’s open to collecting and using metadata about user activity in all advertising services.

Gmail is also the most expensive data collector, says Yen. He says the iOS privacy label shows a big difference in the approach to data collection between the Gmail app and other email providers. Outlook and Yahoo collect more than you need, but they don’t go to Gmail by collecting location data and purchase history.

As is often said by privacy experts, if you don’t pay for a product, you’re a product, and when it comes to Google, this is definitely the case, Yen says. Google’s business model is based on monetizing the data it collects from users, and Gmail forms part of its data collection infrastructure, primarily to sell to advertisers of Google’s real customers. I am.

It’s true that Google is absorbing your data, but John Crow, director of technology projects at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a U.S.-based privacy advocate, said that the most invasive tracking is at service providers. It is said that it is done through the mail marketer. Here, Google is one of the largest advertising companies in the world, so we are closely involved with any email service you use.

These types of emails from companies that provide products and services can be monitored by the sender, regardless of whether they intentionally signed up. The data returned to the email marketer includes whether the email was opened, how long and which link was clicked.

Callas explains: When you load a photo remotely, the person who sent the email can get an estimate of where they read the message, how long they read it, and their location via the network address.

Often, these images are made up of a single pixel and are invisible to the naked eye. According to Crow, the best way to protect yourself from this stealth type of tracking is to set your email so that photos and remote content aren’t loaded by default.

Lock down Gmail or choose a privacy-focused alternative

Another problem with Gmail and such services, according to privacy advocates, is the lack of end-to-end encryption. Used in secure messaging apps such as Signal and WhatsApp, and email services such as ProtonMail and Hushmail, this gold standard level of security ensures that no one, even your provider, can access your email content. Means It also reassures you that email services cannot sell your data to advertisers.

However, this level of security and privacy often comes at the expense of features you’re familiar with in Gmail, such as integration with apps such as Google Calendar.

However, some experts question whether email requires end-to-end encryption when apps such as WhatsApp and Signal can be used for private and convenient communications. And, as Callas says: The ProtonMail service is encrypted, but to be effective, both parties must use some form of encrypted email.

So do I need to throw away Gmail? If many of the above sounds awkward and leaky, you can consider a provider such as ProtonMail using a similarly protected service to send email to others.

Also, if you’re not interested in Google’s data-intensive habits, you can use the privacy check feature to see the tranche of your data and then revise your opinion. However, there are many options for limiting the data that the service collects. In addition, Fielding recommends using tools such as Privacy Badger and Ghostery to block online trackers across other Google services.

If you have an iPhone, you can further lock down Gmail by avoiding the Google app and sticking to Apple’s own email client, or by opening your email from the Safari browser.

This may not provide the same level of functionality, but Fielding states: Apple’s business model isn’t as dependent on data and advertising technology as Google, so using Apple Mail will gradually improve your use of the Gmail app.

