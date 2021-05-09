Dogecoin hits when Elon Musk plugs it in at Saturday Night Live — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





According to Nigel Green, CEO of financial advisory and FinTech organization deVere Group, cryptocurrencies will be the new GameStop and enthusiastic trading can bring bloody nosebleeds to novice investors.

GameStop, an unfavorable in-store video game retailer, boosted stock prices by a small, mostly inexperienced group of investors led by Reddit’s enthusiasm, causing a historic short squeeze. Rocked Wall Street.

Since Reddit lifted the ban on the three cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin) this week, activist investors and some celebrity investors on social media have been new pet populist band wagons. Encouraging others to invest cash in Dogecoin, Green said last month.

Just as GameStop’s enthusiasm was touted as a Wall Street vs. Little Guy battleplay, Dogecoin is touted as a battleplay with a well-established crypto giant like Bitcoin.

But this usually doesn’t make sense. Knowledgeable investors need to develop strategies for creating and building portfolios to achieve their financial goals.

Green hopes that many novice retail investors will be burned by the Dogecoin frenzy just as they did at GameStop.

He says investors need to avoid being drawn into the hysteria caused by social media and look at the basics of various cryptocurrencies.

It’s very difficult to compare Dogecoin to something like Bitcoin, which runs on innovative technology and has a limited supply.

And Ethereum solves real-world problems and provides high-demand business solutions. For these reasons, among others, they are attracting huge institutional investments.

I can guess that many people are buying Dogecoin, but not because they think it’s really worth it, but if others get FOMO and raise the price, it’s profitable as soon as it’s sold out. I’m hoping that I can raise it.

Green concludes with a message he sent in January in the middle of GameStop mania.

If you need the thrill or innovation to pursue big profits led by activists on social media, you first need to establish a healthy and diverse long-term financial strategy.

