Apple has provided zoom access to a special API for using the iPad camera during split-view multitasking





Zoom, a distinctive platform used by millions of people during the global health crisis, is a special feature that allows apps to use their iPad camera when they are used in split-view multitasking mode. You have been granted access to the iPad OS API.

This special treatment case was first noticed by app developer Jeremy Provost. In his blog post, he explains that Zoom uses a special API to allow apps to continue to use and access their “iPad” camera while it’s being used in Split. View mode.

Zoom can do this thanks to “qualifications” that give developers the ability to perform certain functions using the API. As Provost points out, Apple has publicly documented the ability of developers to apply for several different qualifications, such as those related to CarPlay, HomeKit, and so on. However, the special API provided by Zoom is not provided by Apple to other developers and its existence is not acknowledged by the company itself.

At the Zoom Developer Forum, video conferencing platform staff confirmed in early February that Zoom had access to “com.apple.developer.avfoundation.multitasking-camera-access” or “iPad” camera multitasking qualifications.

For obvious reasons, this feature is useful if the user wants to browse and use another app during a video conferencing call. Without this special API, when a user puts a video conferencing app in split view mode, the video call will be dimmed because the app will not be able to access the “iPad” camera during multitasking.

The new revelation comes at a difficult time for Cupertino’s tech giant. The company is currently involved in a huge court battle with game developer Epic Games, accusing it of unfairly and anti-competitively controlling the distribution of apps on the App Store and iOS devices.

The trial between the two giants began on May 3, and since then evidence, including email communications between Apple executives and employees, has provided Apple to certain developers such as Hulu before. We have revealed that we have allowed access to APIs that are not available to developers. Apple pledges to treat all developers the same and provide everyone with a “fair competition”.

I contacted Apple for comment. I’ll update this post if I get a reply.

