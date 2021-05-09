Google Doodle Dedicates Virtual Pop-up Cards to Mothers Around the World





It’s Mother’s Day, and Google’s home page has fascinating graffiti like e-cards that users can send to their mothers via email or social media. During a coronavirus pandemic, virtual cards can help if we all get closer to society or are separated by miles for careers and other obligations. The physical distance between us is at least 6 feet or more, and we cannot prevent our minds from remaining attached.

Google Doodle creates adorable pop-up cards

The graffiti created by Olivia When is a heartfelt tribute to all the mothers there. Google has a great tradition of creating memorable Doodles to commemorate important and historic events. Google has created an interactive scribble that resembles a 2021 Mother’s Day children’s greeting card. The GOOGLE alphabet was written on colored paper and taped to the wall with glittering graffiti tape. When you press the play button, the two cards on the table are animated, showing two smiley emojis and a red and yellow heart. When you hover your mouse over the stop-motion artwork, the words “Mother’s Day 2021” will appear on your mobile phone.

Olivia when scribbling an interactive Mother’s Day card

Sharing a step-by-step depiction of card creation, Google Doodle wrote on its blog, “Today, Doodle is popping up in the hope of a happy Mother’s Day for everyone!” “See the early sketches and behind the scenes of today’s stop motion artwork by Doodler Olivia When,” he added.

Mother’s Day is seen on the second Sunday of May in India and several other parts of the world. This year will be celebrated on May 9th. Mother’s Day is an opportunity for us to thank our mothers and express how meaningful they are to us. Making cards, baking cakes, doing something special, how much it makes sense to you, and keeping the rules of social distance, the mother goes for you every day Show how grateful you are for everything you have.

Image credit: Google

