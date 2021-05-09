South Africa’s largest security company is changing the way it operates in the suburbs – here’s what you need to know





Technological advances and evolving crime patterns have changed the face of the security industry and introduced an advanced system-driven approach that provides the support and innovation needed by the community, said Fidelity Services Group, South Africa’s largest private security solution provider. Says.

In this kind of environment, it can be easy to downplay connections, but security is personal and not all communities are the same, “says the group.

“Automated services do have a place, but research shows that the vast majority of people still prefer to talk to humans when it comes to complex and delicate interactions, and locally when it comes to the safety of their communities. I want someone who is. Base. “

Especially in our urban areas, we also see the value of hyper-localized solutions customized for those particular regions. This approach has a significant impact on improving agility and service delivery, said Wahl Bartmann, CEO of Fidelity Services Group.

Bartman said he needed to rethink how Fidelity’s housing business was structured in the larger suburbs, which led to the launch of urban branches, especially in the Houten region. That old saying, he said, the bigger you are, the smaller you have to be, and that’s where customization really comes to the fore.

He said local-based business centers in the footprints of these cities are the key to more personalized services. Small competitors understand it correctly in many areas, but lack the support and robustness of large players, Bartman said. We need to be able to grow with the community and provide a more mature structure as our needs change. “

The CEO said the new urban structure has a much smaller customer-to-management ratio, with each city branch headed by a branch manager who has full ownership and responsibility for branch performance.

All resources in the branch are reported directly to the manager, including sales, technical operations, collection and management. He said he wants to integrate all these services at the branch level, as this is generally a place where bottlenecks can be found in a more centralized structure.

Branch managers are supported by the Community Operations Manager. All Community Operations Managers are based in local branches and are available to all Walk-in customers. If one of the teams isn’t available during the walk-in time, you can make a reservation, he said.

According to Bartman, the solution will be tailored to address specific issues in each of these urban areas. This approach also works very well in LSS schemes and real estate. This helps to align the technical side with sales and operations, and everyone has the same purpose.

However, there are no dedicated monitoring centers in urban areas. Calls go through an automated dispatch system and are managed accordingly. With this system, you can get emergency assistance in a fraction of the time it takes for a human-operated wireless network to react. Calls are prioritized by type, and customers and vehicles are clustered into segments so you can dispatch the closest vehicle.

Depending on the needs of the community, there is a dedicated customer service center with a direct phone number. If applicable, community camera off-site monitoring will take place in a localized customer service center.

According to Bartman, we are starting with a total of five branches that will be open by the end of April.

Phase 1 branches include Centurion, Westland, Bryanston, Eastland and Johannesburg South. Phase 2 will take place from late 2021 to early 2022 and will include Pretoria East, Pretoria North, Greenside, Johannesburg North, Garthfontein, Far East Land and Johannesburg Central.

Regarding staffing, Mr. Bartman said the project had undergone rigorous relocation exercises and brought new talent with the right experience.

It is important to foster the right culture at each of these branches. He said the branch needed to immerse itself in the suburbs and gain a deeper understanding of the problem so that the correct solution could be implemented and deployed on land through armed response teams or air support teams.

