Expected specifications, functions, price, etc.





Asus will launch ZenFone 8 on May 12th and will soon add new members to the ZenFone family. The device has been leaked many times with its brother ZenFone 8 Flip and will be released with it.Read also-Asus ZenFone 8 flip leak reveals flip camera, vanilla ZenFone 8 gets punchhole camera

It’s a few days (3 days to be exact) away from launch, so let’s take a look at all the details so far.Read also-Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Leak Summary: From design to spec, this is all we know

Asus ZenFone 8 expected specs, price, etc.

The ZenFone 8 series has been leaked several times in the past, but the latest leak from the famous Mukul Sharma gives us a better idea of ​​what the Asus ZenFone 8, also known as the ZenFone 8 Mini, will look like. According to his tweet (leaving all specifications), the phone will be a high-end phone to compete with the OnePlus 9 series, Mi11 series, and more.Read also-Asus Zenfone 8 has IP68 rating, Zenfone 8 mini design, specs leaked online

The device will be equipped with a 5.9-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED Full HD + display. May support 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus layers. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS3,1 storage.

[Exclusive] Zenfone 8 “Mini” forya: 5.9 inch full HD + Samsung E4 AMOLED, 120Hz, GG Victus, under display fingerprint scanner SD888148 x 68.5 x 8.9mm169gupto 16GB RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage4000mah, 30W64MP IMX686primary12MP wide angle + Macro3 microphone, OZO audio

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 7, 2021

On the front of the camera is a 64-megapixel main snapper and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide / macro lens dual rear camera. The front camera is rated at 16 megapixels. The device is expected to support camera features such as 8K video, 4K slow motion video at 120 fps, and EIS for both rear cameras.

ZenFone 8 is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with a 30W fast charge and may run Android 11 with ZenUI 8. Additional features include support for 5G, in-display fingerprint scanner, 3 microphones, dual speakers, Hi-Fi audio, OZO audio, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack It will be. And a linear vibration motor.

Nothing is said about the price. However, it can cost less than Rs 60,000 to compete with its direct rivals.

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip expected specs, price, etc.

Asus will also introduce ZenFone 8 Flip to bring back the concept of flip cameras found in ZenFone 6z and ZenFone 7.

The device has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, a 5,000 mAh battery with 30 W fast charge, and has the potential to run Android 11. There is.

In terms of cameras, there are three cameras (64-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 12-megapixel macro) that also act as selfie shooters. In addition, you may get an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The price of ZenFone 8 Flip is also expected to be in the premium price range due to competition with OnePlus 9 and Mi11 phones.

Both ZenFone 8 devices are expected to be IP68 waterproof and dustproof, and many companies are beginning to adopt them.

However, there is nothing specific. To get a more definitive idea, you have to wait for the device to boot.

To be on the safe side, the ZenFone 8 Series will officially enter on May 12th. Therefore, keep reading BGR.in to find out about upcoming devices.

