Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: My madness is now naked





In many textures of these sentences, I almost feel that the writer resisted enduring the language and memory of her sophisticated tools so that she could divide and keep her emotional reality sharp. I can. Human loss means the loss of a story that the dead once told in a particular voice. Adichi mourns the loss of a piece of paper on which her father drew a family tree, a verbal family history she has never recorded. She has a terrifying sensation, a retreat, and a sensation of her ancestors slipping through, but at least I have plenty of room for mythology, if not memory.

This is a writer’s headache: what can written words save, and can it never be? Poet Jack Gilbert says it’s amazing that language can make most sense, and it’s scary that it’s not.

Adichie collects various tactile memories while we witness. Pinch his father’s neck, gently clap his hands, and rub his bald head. She talks about how to endure not only the loss of her father, but also Adichi’s making her a writer. She talks about how Nigerian soldiers burned their father’s texts during the Biafra War. A pile of burnt pages in the front yard of my parents used to grow roses. It makes sense for her to become a book maker to replace what was lost.

The naming that Adichi knows is a powerful inheritance and summoning. Some of the most influential moments are when the author calls his father in his native language with various nicknames (such as Odelu-Ora Abba, or someone who writes for our community) and jewels. It’s time to name yourself like a cloak. He called her (like Nwoke Neli, or the equivalent of many men). Especially the name we chose will never be lost. Adichie seems to believe this very strongly, and while being kidnapped for ransom in 2015, he taught the perpetrators how to pronounce his daughter’s famous name correctly.

Since this is Adichi, the story of her father’s life and death is about his own final battle dating back to the end of the war with a millionaire from another town who tried to rule the land of Abba’s ancestors. It will be developed together with the story of. Adichi, the perfect world builder, suggests that his father’s death is likely due not only to the complications of renal failure, but also to the stress of trying to regain what he was. After all, she writes, land is a jewel of wart cosmology.

The crevasse is clearly highlighted here. The difficulty of Adichis’ desire to return from the United States to Nigeria is due to the intensification and negligence of the pandemic, as she also has a home to mourn her father. Adichis attempts to return to Nigeria, reminiscent of Lucille Clifton’s stunning memoir, Generations. There she returns to Buffalo for her father’s funeral. This mansion, the historic road, is understood as a place where people may come back and reappear in context. It’s probably the opposite of displacement.

Something about the quality of this particular piece, how it progresses in chronological order and then folds back into itself, is a lullaby of the piano, apart from the written words, so that the previous self becomes familiar with the new. The sound of scratching a pencil on a piece of paper that led me to the song Jason Morans Cradle Song. Moran dedicates this song to his mother, who died of cancer in 2005. As a kid, she attended piano lessons and took greedy notes that Moran hated. But the song couldn’t exist with its power without them now. One day I can listen to a cradle song for hours. Enjoy the brilliance of Moran, who skillfully incorporates his mother’s notes, and ups and downs with enthusiastic pencil scratches.

