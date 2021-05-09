Visually impaired advocates a slam company claiming to make websites ADA compliant





The fastest growing company that works with clients such as Oreo cookies and Energizer batteries to make websites more accessible as visually impaired people become more and more dependent on websites to purchase products through pandemics. One of them is getting more and more involved. A controversial relationship with the visually impaired. Many visually impaired people say that the product makes it difficult to navigate the Web.

In recent months, visually impaired and disabled advocates have spoken on social media to sue companies using AccessiBe. For the visually impaired, AccessiBe is supposed to automatically make the website more compatible with screen readers that rely on the visually impaired to access the Internet, but rent payments, class instruction, Christmas gifts He says it interferes with all kinds of normal activities online, such as purchasing.

According to Lucy Greco, blind and head of web accessibility at the University of California, Berkeley, AccessiBe is the largest automated accessibility company on the market.

The situation has deteriorated significantly over the past two months, with more than 400 visually impaired people, accessibility advocates, and software developers using automated services such as Access iBe and other companies offering similar products. I have signed an open letter asking the company to stop.

According to the letter, if overlay vendors use deception to market their products, we refuse to remain silent.

AccessiBe sells on websites as a $ 49 / month tool that helps protect businesses from non-compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act by adding a single line of code to the website’s backend. I am. AccessiBe also claims to provide support for the sued websites and make them compliant.

The company boasts that more than 132,000 websites use its products, including well-known brands such as Pillsbury, Benadryl, Playmobil and the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as government agencies such as the Louisiana Health Department and the State Public Security Corrections Bureau. I will. .. In February, AccessiBe announced that it had received $ 28 million in funding from a private equity firm called K1 Investment Management.

The company celebrates growth and funding in press releases and blog posts, but many visually impaired and disabled advocates on social media say they had problems trying to use sites with AccessiBe installed. I am. When they visit those sites, screen readers that read the contents of the website, such as image descriptions, menus, and buttons, may not be able to read the page correctly, and some previously used websites may not be able to navigate. It states that it has sex.

If consumers encounter issues or issues with these sites, the site owner can say, “Hey, we comply with accessibility guidelines.” So Steve Krauer, a blind software developer who specializes in accessibility, said there was no reason to sue.

After Clowers’ apartment rent payment website adopted AccessiBe last summer, he was so incompatible with screen readers that he had to ask a friend to help him write a rent check for the month. I said I had to. The experience was so frustrating that Clower published a guide for blocking AccessiBe and named it AccessiBeGone.

Roy Gefen, Chief Marketing Officer at AcessiBe, understands that there may be a learning curve for users, adding that misunderstandings about how AccessiBe works can confuse some users. I did. The company also created a dedicated team to receive customer feedback, he said.

But when blind users pointed out these issues in detailed blog posts, YouTube videos, and social media, the company called the criticism hostile and called those who expressed concern with the company’s CEO Shir Ekerling. I often invited them to private meetings.

Ekerling said in an email to NBC News that people who criticize the company online are very upset by the sort leaders who are rallying the visually impaired in a large campaign against a company with few specific criticisms. Said.

“Few people provide specific information about a real website that doesn’t really work,” Ekerling wrote in an email. “This is because they haven’t actually tested or used us. At best, they didn’t even try to understand and access the website out of anger.”

Gefen said there is some anticipation of some backlash from new technologies in new ways, especially from experts in the industry who compete directly with AccessiBe.

AccessiBe is not the only product that claims to provide an automated and rapid solution for making websites compliant with accessibility standards.

Greco of the University of California, Berkeley said other companies have similar products that have many of the same technical issues as Access iBe. However, AccessiBe stands out for its rapid growth, large-scale marketing, and defensive engagement styles with the visually impaired who claim they are not working for the visually impaired.

According to Greco, what afflicts most people is that marketing makes them bad guys rather than users who want to use website services.

According to an analysis of the Seyfarth ADA Title III News and Insights blog by a lawyer specializing in disability compliance, federal proceedings claiming that websites are not ADA compliant increased by 12% last year. Thousands of proceedings are filed each year, claiming inaccessibility to the website, and AccessiBe states that its products are a way to help protect companies from proceedings.

Accessibility is really about inclusion or exclusion. If you have a website, do you want to include people with disabilities or exclude them? That’s why it’s civil rights, says civil rights lawyer Lainey Feingold, who has been working on digital accessibility since the mid-1990s, including the first US reconciliation to speak ATMs and make pedestrian signals audible. It was. The overall idea of ​​the rights of persons with disabilities is about persons with disabilities participating in society, and in 2021, participation is not possible without digital accessibility.

Avoiding proceedings

AccessiBe has been cited in at least two recent proceedings by people claiming that the website is not ADA compliant, including one proceeding against an eyewear company named Eyebobs.

In that case, plaintiffs used the testimony provided by accessibility auditors, software developers, and case expert witness Karl Groves. He analyzed 50 websites that use Access iBe and testified that he found thousands of issues on the site that could interfere with screen reader compatibility. The proceeding was referred to mediation last month. According to court records, the company denied the breach.

Another case involving the grill company Masterbuilt Manufacturing has been settled and court records show that it was voluntarily dismissed in March.

In an email, CEO Ekerling said he works weekly with companies working on accessibility legal issues to help them comply with compliance. AccessiBe denies that Eyebobs and Masterbuilt Manufacturing were using the product at the time identified in the proceedings.

Companies framing to provide web accessibility to avoid proceedings are not helping relationships with the visually impaired.

Visually impaired on Twitter and her blog expressing concern about how AccessiBe didn’t work for her as people with disabilities took advantage of this fear of suing you and making your life difficult. Holly Scott Gardner, a person and advocate of the rights of persons with disabilities, said. It literally encourages this truly horrifying view of people with disabilities who were there to make money, and we only use our disabilities for that.

Technology educator and vice president of the Blind New York National Federation of Blinds, Chansey Fleet, was invited to a private meeting with AccessiBe executives in February after tweeting product concerns.

In a leaked audio conference obtained by NBC News, Ekerling shared the same goal of making the Web more accessible to people with disabilities and his company, raising concerns about the capabilities of Access iBes. He said that expressing was the devil of the company.

