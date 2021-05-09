Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3: What You Need to Know





Folding smartphones, led by Samsung Galaxy Fold and Flip Edition, offer a whole new convenience and multitasking experience that you wouldn’t know without a foldable phone. For example, despite competition with the latest Huawei Mate X2, the market continues to favor Samsung’s foldable.

The second half of this year is approaching, and it’s time to see new foldable phones from Koreans in both the Fold and Flip series. There is no definitive release date or official one from Samsung yet, but many rumors have already been revealed about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. This article details everything that is shared and makes these beginners interesting to consumers.

Roadmap

In its first quarter 2021 report, Samsung emphasized that demand for foldable phones is expected to continue to grow in 2021 and that the company will focus on meeting such demand. This is consistent with the end of 2020 guarantee by TM Roh, president and head of Samsung’s mobile communications business. He said Samsung will release more foldable phones in 2021.

President Roh also said that these phones would be more accessible than before. To stay ahead of the curve, Samsung has the potential to announce at least two new foldable smartphones in the coming months. Both are the third editions of their respective Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series, one of which could be more affordable, at least somewhere in the range of common flagship products.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be rolled out with major design and specification enhancements compared to previous generation foldable products. In addition to better sealing the gap, it strengthens the hinge mechanism to spend more effort and streamline the camera array. Both phones are even expected to obtain some sort of intrusion protection rating.

There are no clear numbers as to what the IP rating will be, but smartphone users have reservations on how foldable phones will deal with accidental splashes and dust attacks. So it’s interesting. The first IP rating could add more weight to Samsung’s feet, which are at the top of the foldable phone market.

Fold story

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 has been rumored since the end of 2020. Since then, I’ve heard about the new book-like folds that come in thinner and lighter form factors. The Galaxy Z Fold3 is believed to be Samsung’s first smartphone, as well as a foldable in-display camera, and is solidified by various rumors, but with such an optical enhancement arrangement. Is still controversial.

Another interesting guess is that it includes an S pen. There was a recurring hint that Samsung might prefer to discontinue the Galaxy Note series, which was built around the S-Pen experience in favor of foldable Galaxy phones. Either the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3 or both may get an S-stylus. It’s still unclear if the stylus will come with the phone or if it’s just compatible, like the company’s flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Looking back, the phone could hold the triple camera setup vertically, with the LEDs floating beneath. The camera island is presumed to be slightly trimmed and could be a third very thin LED screen along the hinges, further adjusted to minimize the gap between the folded halves. Will be done. The bezel can be of little importance, as the Z Fold3 is likely to be slimmer and lighter.

It’s not surprising that the Galaxy Z Fold3 has a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Batteries can be a compromise for new models presented in dynamic AMOLED 120Hz displays. The Z Fold3 may have a battery of approximately 4,275mAh, starting with the Galaxy Z Fold2’s 4,500mAh. There is no clear time frame for when the new clamshell cell phone will be available, but the August date is most likely. According to the leaked rendering, the phone may boot in black, silver and green colors.

Turn inside out

Samsung’s new clamshell foldable mobile phone Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be released this year. The natural successor to the Galaxy Z Flip should be called the Z Flip 2, but Samsung has tentatively released a 5G variant of the Z Flip, so the Z Flip 3 Monica all makes sense.

Again, there is no official confirmation from Samsung, but it’s called the Galaxy Z Flip3 and may be available soon. Everyone speculates at this point, before or after the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but there are rumors that both new foldable smartphones could be launched at the same time in August or later.

The Z Flip3 is expected to be about the same in its aesthetic as its predecessor, but this time with a vertical dual camera setup. This orientation of the camera module may be in line with another rumor suggesting that the phone has a bright external screen large enough to display one full notification.

From what has emerged in the tech world, the Galaxy Z Flip3 may have a redesigned hinge mechanism and improved display material to distinguish it from its predecessor. In addition to its IP rating, Samsung pays more attention to the durability of its eye candy device, which features Gorilla Glass Victus on all sides.

The pitfall of the Galaxy Z Flip3 is a 3,300mAh battery that supports moderate 15W wired charging if the rumors turn out to be true. It’s unclear whether the Z Flip 3 will debut with stylus support, a business phone with S-pen experience, or just launch it without accessories.

But what’s more certain is that the phone will feature the Snapdragon 888 and launch with four color options in a fashionable two-tone layout. As expected, the Galaxy Z Flip3 has the potential to be a foldable model for a more affordable price. Only time will tell you that it will happen.

