Innovation Authority Nvidia Establishes AI-Based Hub in Haifa





US high-tech giant Nvidia has set up an innovation hub in Haifa to encourage artificial intelligence-based entrepreneurship in northern Israel in collaboration with the Israeli Innovation Authority and Business Development Center MATI Haifa.

Named after the highway between Tel Aviv and Haifa, the Road2 hub was officially launched Wednesday in the presence of Nvidia officials and Dr. Ami Appelbaum, chairman of the Israeli Innovation Authority. Former director of Lanvin Hospital, Professor Rafi Beyal. Mouri Eden, a former senior vice president of Intel Corporation and head of Intel Israel.

In a statement, Israeli Innovation Authority Chairman Aperbaum said the goal of the new hub is to boost the development of an innovation ecosystem outside the prosperous Tel Aviv region, where entrepreneurs and multinationals tend to be attracted.

“Haifa has great entrepreneurial potential and significant talent that has taken hold there,” says Appelbaum. “It is important to strive to build an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the city. It acts as a magnet for the entire northern region. Road2 is rich in academic research already done in the city and these Based on the human capital developed by the institution, we will sow the seeds of the creation of a new high-tech company. This is a solid recipe for creating a successful and sustainable industry across Haifa and the northern region. ”

Amiappelbaum, chairman of the Israeli Innovation Authority, has left and Eitan Kiet, CEO of the Road2 Hub. At the time of hub launch on May 5, 2021 (Fabian Koldorff)

Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, with students aspiring to science and engineering, is based in Haifa.

The Innovation Hub will be home to AI Labs, which provides entrepreneurs with access to Nvidia’s advanced AI computing capabilities. Startups also have the opportunity to work with Nvidia Inception, an accelerator that supports more than 7,500 AI startups around the world, to grant partners, customers and potential investors access to the international ecosystem.

Road2 aims to enable startups to build relationships with industry-leading entities, build business collaborations, and implement proof-of-concepts for technology. It also helps you find strategic partnerships.

Many organizations, including Israel Electric Corporation, Technion, British multinational Johnson Matthey, Israeli oil refinery, and Tambour, are interested in working with Road2’s start-ups, the statement said.

Hub backers include Google, Amazon, Philips and IBM for start-ups in the areas of digital health, energy and environment, Industry 4.0, and smart transportation.

This initiative will receive an investment of 50 million NIS ($ 15 million) from backers. Half of it comes from a four-year grant from the Israeli Innovation Authority.

Road2 has nominated a list of industry leaders on its advisory board. Some are from Haifa, including Eyal Waldman, Eden, and Beyar, founders of Mellanox Technologies, which was acquired by Nvidia for $ 7 billion in 2019.

“Road2 was founded by Haifa’s talented spirit to develop ideas and attract innovative start-ups from northern Israel,” Road2 CEO Eitan Kyiet said in a statement. “Under our unique model, young startups can find a hub with unprecedented access to the country’s most advanced AI labs, and seniors in the tech industry operating in the region. It surpassed that with close guidance and guidance from executives. ”

Jeff Herbst, Vice President of Business Development and Head of Nvidia Inception, said the collaboration with Road2 aims to “fuel entrepreneurs and projects that could have a serious impact on Israel and the world.” I will.

Road2 co-founder Eyal Waldman said the hub will provide startup computing capabilities and other features that early-stage businesses wouldn’t normally have access to during the seed phase.

