Nintendo’s new game teaches people how to make video games

Shannon Liao

Nintendo has begun lessons in game development, and next month the company announced that it would release a new game aimed at teaching people how to make it themselves.

“Game Builder Garage” is a new Nintendo Switch game set released on June 11th. Sold for $ 29.99, it’s basically a way for kids and adults to develop games on the switch.

The Game Builder Garage has seven main lessons, each with several steps. Lessons that teach players how to create several types of games are “Tag Showdown,” “On Roll,” “Alien Blaster,” “Risky Run,” “Mystery Room,” “Thrill Racer,” and finally. It is a 3D game called “Super Person World”. After completing the lesson, players are free to design their own games without having to follow the template.

Bright and colorful lessons are simplified from the coding lessons that developers usually teach or train themselves for the general public who have never played video games. They are child-friendly, but they need to have some understanding of English and be able to navigate and follow the switches.

Tag showdown is the first lesson. As the name implies, players need to design taggers and runners, and the goal of the game is to tag other players to win. As the lesson becomes more complex, players can pick up and move the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con to design a game (On a Roll) that allows them to control the ball rolling on the map, and even a space-themed game. Design Shoot aliens (alien blaster). Mystery Room is an escape room style game, but Risky Run is a platformer similar to Super Mario Run, and Thrill Racer is about racing.

Nintendo has dubbed the individual components that make up the game “Nodens” in a cute way. This is a word most likely derived from the word “node”. Within Game Builder Garage, there are dozens of Nodons, one for each game component, including the player’s avatar. From Nodon, which controls the Switch’s infrared camera, to Nodon, which controls motion, there are ways to take advantage of every aspect of the Nintendo Switch.

As more and more kids become millionaires by developing their own video games, Nintendo finds it timely and intriguing to release titles like the Game Builder Garage.

There are an infinite number of games you can create using Game Builder Garage. For example, a game that shoots things in 3D, or a game that gives Joy-Con to a friend so as not to shake the controller. However, Game Builder Garage has some limitations, unlike building and monetizing games on free engines such as Unity and Roblox.

The games created have code that you can share with friends who have Nintendo Switch, but you must have a copy of the Game Builder Garage to allow those friends to access those games. There is. And there is no way to sell game players created at the Nintendo eShop. Also, unlike other game engines, there is no way to upload art or assets to the “Game Builder Garage”, so all game art must be hand-painted. It is possible to draw the switch via the touch screen and controller.

In games created by others, the programming is visible to the user so that people can learn from each other’s designs. If two or more people want to jointly build a game together remotely, they can’t work on the same file at the same time, but instead they have to make changes asynchronously.

You can connect up to eight Joy-Cons to one game, limiting the growth of the huge multiplayer games created in the Game Builder Garage.

Compared to other game development lessons available to kids through summer camps and free online academies, the Game Builder Garage is often very accessible and interesting to use the switch features. Can be made.

