Call of Duty no longer works with Ghost voice actors after allegations of sexism





Activision cut off its relationship with Jeffreych, the voice actor behind the character Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, after comedians and streamers faced sexist accusations.

Reach was banned from Twitch in 2017 after commenting on Twitch’s partner Zombi Unicorn. Zombi Unicorn declined the offer to appear in the show when he heard that Reach would also be a guest. Reach then commented on her at the show.

A Twitter thread was posted by Facebook streamer NitroLukeDX on May 7th. This includes a clip of Leach’s comment on Zombi Unicorn and another recent clip that appears to be from December 2020.

In response, Zombi Unicorn has called on both Facebook Gaming (Leach is a partner broadcaster) and Activision, the publisher of Call of Duty, to take action.

ActivisionGhost is an iconic character in the Call of Duty series.

On May 8th, an Activision spokesperson provided Deexerto with the following statement:

“Sexism doesn’t exist in our industry, games, or society. Activision is no longer working with Jeff Leach. We strongly condemn these statements. We tell all players We promise to provide a fun and safe experience. “

Reach defends comments

Jeff Reach explained on Twitter that his sexist comment was “in response to the hateful and toxic trolls that came to my community chat to attack me and my community.” ..

“I did the same for men who think internet trolling and toxic behavior are wise. I’m a stand-up comedy. You made this a gender issue and out of context.”

No. I ridiculed the hateful and toxic trolls who participated in community chat to attack me and my community. I did the same for men who think internet trolling and toxic behavior are wise. I’m a stand-up comedy. You have made this a gender issue and out of context.

— Jeff Leach (@jeffleach) May 8, 2021

He also said he did not tolerate anyone sending “threatening messages” and that they did not represent his community.

Zombi Unicorn says ” [Activision] “I took action,” he said, but Facebook Gaming still “allows hatred and prejudice to reign freely on your platform.”

I have sent to @Activision many documents about his prejudice and misogyny over the years. If this statement is true, it’s good for them to take action. @ FacebookGaming We are still waiting for your response to allow hatred and prejudice to dominate freely on your platform. https://t.co/uQIvCLrHdg

— Nati 🦩🌴Ⓥ (they / they) (@ ​​TheZombiUnicorn) May 9, 2021

At the time of this writing, Jeff Leach is still a Facebook Gaming partner streamer.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos