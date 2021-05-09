Take a virtual tour of the Taj Mahal via Google





As more people impose travel restrictions on pandemics, some companies are looking at ways to get people around the world to experience their destinations in different ways. That’s where virtual reality (VR) comes in. It has become a de facto tool for tourism.

So here’s a VR tour you shouldn’t miss while you stay in the safe containment of your home.

Since last year, Google has added related resources to the Google Arts & Culture platform to help people discover new places from the comfort of their home.

The latest is the addition of 10 UNESCO World Heritage virtual tours, including the Taj Mahal in India.

Go to the Google Arts & Culture page and click on the dedicated “Explore UNESCO World Heritage” microsite to access a variety of resources, including 360-degree and street view images of the Taj Mahal.

The platform has two virtual tours of the Taj Mahal listed in the “Beloved Shrines” section. Two virtual tours, titled “Taj Mahal: Tour from Above” and “Taj Mahal,” virtually take you to a wonderful monument. You can see Taj from the glory of Taj and from an angle you have never seen before.

So even if you have already visited the place, you will be surprised. The tour from above is very spectacular as you will experience 360 ​​degree street view-like photos of the site from different locations.

The Taj Mahal backs up photos with facts about the monument and early images of the Taj Mahal.

The UNESCO World Heritage Exploration Library has several virtual tours of UNESCO World Heritage, including mysterious temples in Indonesia and historic monasteries in Portugal.

Google has launched a microsite to address the decline in cultural tourism. According to them, the situation at COVID-19 has had a major impact on cultural tourism. Therefore, they are working with UNESCO to launch this initiative to help tourists explore these sites around the world as a virtual experience on an arts and culture platform.

