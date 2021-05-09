Chinese rocket debris lands in the Indian Ocean and criticized by NASA





File Photo: The Long March 5B Y2 rocket with the core module of the Chinese space station Tianhe will take off from the Wenchang Space Launch Station in Hainan Province, China on April 29, 2021. China Daily (via REUTERS) reuters_tickers This content was released on May 9th. , 2021-September 59, 2021 May 9, 09:59

Beijing (Reuters)-China’s largest rocket wreckage landed in the Indian Ocean on Sunday, destroying most of its components during re-entry into the atmosphere, ending speculation about where the debris would hit, but transparency Called US criticism for its lack of.

Citing China’s Manned Space Engineering Bureau, the adjustments given by the Chinese mass media have placed a point of impact on the western seas of the Maldives archipelago.

Some have looked up at the sky since the wreckage of Long March 5 was blown off Hainan Island in China on April 29, but the China Manned Space Engineering Bureau said most of the wreckage had burned out in the atmosphere. It was.

State media reported that some of the rockets re-entered the atmosphere at 10:24 am Beijing time (0224 o’clock Greenwich Mean Time) and landed at coordinates 72.47 degrees east longitude and 2.65 degrees north latitude.

The U.S. Space Force has confirmed the re-entry of the rocket over the Arabian Peninsula, but said it is unclear whether the wreckage affected land or water.

“Both the exact location of the collision and the span of the debris are unknown at this time, but will not be announced by the US Space Force,” a statement on the company’s website said.

The Long March was the second deployment of the 5B variant since its first flight in May 2020. Last year, debris from the first Long March 5B fell into Côte d’Ivoire, damaging several buildings. No injuries have been reported.

“Spaceflight nations need to minimize the risk to people and property on Earth from re-entry of space objects and maximize transparency in their manipulation,” he chose for that role in March. Former Senator and astronaut Bill Nelson, a former Senator and astronaut, said. Statement after re-entry.

“It is clear that China does not meet the responsible standards for space debris.”

Anxiety about potential debris zones

Experts say that most of the Earth’s surface is covered with water, making it less likely to hit densely populated areas of the land and even less likely to be injured.

However, uncertainty about rocket orbital decay and China’s failure to give a stronger sense of security for re-entry fueled anxiety.

“China and all space exploration countries and commercial organizations are responsible and transparent in space to ensure the safety, stability, safety, and long-term sustainability of space activities,” Nelson said. It is important to act. ”

Harvard-based astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell told Reuters that potential debris could have been in New York, Madrid, Beijing in the north, and Wellington in southern Chile and New Zealand in the south. It was.

Since a large mass of NASA space station Skylab fell out of orbit and landed in Australia in July 1979, most countries have sought to avoid such uncontrolled re-entry through spacecraft design, McDowell said. He said.

“Chinese rocket designers look lazy because they didn’t deal with this,” McDowell said.

The Chinese tabloid Global Times dismissed the rocket as “out of control” and potentially damaging it as a “Western hype.”

Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, said in a regular media briefing on May 7, “It is common around the world for the upper stage of a rocket to burn out when it re-enters the atmosphere. There are. ”

“As far as I know, the upper stage of this rocket is deactivated, which means that it is very unlikely that most parts will burn out during re-entry and damage aviation and ground facilities and activities.” Mr. Wang said at the time. ..

After a rocket orbiting an unmanned Tenwa module, including a permanent Chinese space station that will serve as a residential area for three crew members, there will be 10 more missions to complete the station by 2022. Continue.

(Reported by Ryan Woo, Hallie Gu, Xiao Han in Beijing, Peter Szekely in New York, edited by Himani Sarkar & Simon Cameron-Moore)

