Watch Dogs Legion does not deserve Marcus Hollowway





The best of DedSec is better than the worst of Watch Dogs.

Watch Dogs Legion has just received a pretty big update adding some new characters and modes, but Im honestly finds it hard to care about. The only thing that brings me back to Watch Dogs Legion at this point is the franchise’s best character, Marcus Hollowway, and frankly, he’s better worth it.

It provided some impressive mechanics and was a cool way to explore London in the near future, but Watch Dogs Legion far fell short of my expectations when it first went on sale. Not only did we not do much to advance the formulas set in the first and second games, but the main feature of the randomly generated unlimited playable characters is that they are inaudible. Beyond that, I completely missed the point of why Watch Dogs 2 was so great-a well-defined real character motive and personality.

Replacing it with a random character generator was a pretty weird move by Ubisoft, but their DLC plan reversed it a bit by providing well-defined characters like Aidan Pearce and Wrench. It seems to be letting you. It’s definitely better to play as these two than the randomly generated Joe Bloggs, but Legion doesn’t really need a character. Marcus Hollowway is a perfect fit for DLC characters, and Im was shocked that Ubisoft didn’t recognize it.

Watch Dogs 2 was a great game, but one of its amazing highlights was its story. The story continued as Marcus Hollowway joined DedSec to fight the racist system that labeled him as a risk. All the core characters of the game have been fleshed out and given time to develop. Marcus is an easy highlight.

He’s not just after revenge like Aidan, but like a wrench about his explosions and memes. Marcus is entertaining with moments of sadness and seriousness. There is a relevant motive to tackle a serious problem, and the player has seen his growth after following him in the second game. Really he is the perfect midpoint between the two characters, which is probably why he wasn’t chosen to join the game.

The corps is also set after Watch Dogs 1 and 2, so it would be really interesting to see what Marcus is doing. His story ended in a much more interesting and fairly open way than Aidan. There is no doubt that Wrench mentions Marcus and the crew and reveals a little more about them through some of his conversations at the DLC, but Id is rather just looking at the character himself.

Marcus’ competition is also pretty funny. Do people really want Aiden Pierce over Marcus? Iconic cap? Aiden Pierce is a brick wall compared to the beautiful graffiti that is Marcus, and his abilities are not as interesting as Marcus, as he can literally do nothing that Marcus can’t do. The desire for a more grounded personality is understandable, but Marcus, like Aidan, is as grounded and not a bland hatred.

It makes sense why Wrench is entering the game-he’s much more marketable. He’s a memetic, fun, and destructive character that everyone loved at Watch Dogs 2. He checks the nostalgic box for fans of the series and at the same time offers something different from Aiden Pierce. I’m not sure if the Legion story has the necessary gravity, but in some cases I’m really skeptical that the wrench can provide an emotional beat in any game. He’s a great character with his own personality and moments in Watch Dogs 2, but he rarely shows his personality as anything other than a joke.

Then there are two other characters. This is where things are a little ridiculous. You want to see the modern Assassin’s Creed as the next man, but do you say that random Assassin’s Creed takes precedence over Marcus? Okay, accept that some players want this because of the long-standing connection between them, but do you tell me that Watchdog players want Mina more than Marcus? Some random psychics aren’t what the player wanted to see. This is especially true for Watch Dogs fans who are loyal and interested enough to buy a season pass for the game.

Such a bizarre move from Ubisoft after such a positive acceptance into the character, and his voice actor Ruffin Prentiss is actually interested in returning to Watch Dogs. Simply put, it’s only Marcus Hollowway that makes Watch Dogs Legion interesting to me, but it’s clear that he won’t be coming soon. Watch Dogs 2 may have been his last trip, but at least he was the star of the show there, not the background drone.

