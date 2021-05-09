Google Nest: 7 commands you really should use every day





Make Google Home or Google Nest a daily helper.

Google

“Hey, Google” may be an integral part of your day, but you don’t know everything you can do with the Google Assistant. Spoilers Note: The possibilities are almost endless. Talking about recipe help in the kitchen is to wake up on time in the morning, entertain party guests and catch up with your favorite podcasts. YourGoogleHomeorGoogleNestsmart speaker delivers a ton of power.

Here are seven important tips to use on a regular basis.

light up

Another way to use Google Home or Nest is to equip your home (or one room) with a smart light bulb. It requires a special light bulb to work, but it’s considerably more expensive than the average light bulb. The bedroom uses Philips Hue smart LEDs. It would be great if I was reading a book in bed with the lights on and started to get sleepy. Just say, “Hey Google, turn off the lights.” To turn the lights back on, just say “Hey Google, turn on the lights”. You can also specify the brightness, dimness, and change the color.

Google Home and Nest now support many light bulbs, including Philips Hue likeLifix. To add a new light bulb, make sure the app is up to date and[追加]>[デバイスのセットアップ]>[新しいデバイス]>[次へ]Tap. From there, follow the instructions on the screen.

Currently playing: See this: Tips and tricks for smart light bulbs

1:08

Cool off or warm up

This year we invested in a home-use Nest thermostat. I highly recommend it to anyone who is as sensitive to temperature as I am. After adding your device to the Google Home app, you can ask Google to set the thermostat to a specific temperature. You can also make incremental changes (that is, “OK, Google, raise the temperature once”.

You can also control the thermostat from the app. No need to talk (Google Home App> Select Thermostat Icon> Change Temperature) One of Nest’s favorite parts is learning and adapting how you like temperature. For example, our nest cools the night before bedtime and warms up before going to work. Nest can also notify you to replace the air filter.

Bonus added to Tyler Lizenby / CNET alarm settings

Asking Google to wake you up in the morning is a bit easier than setting an alarm on your smartphone watch or-gasping-the real watch. Say “Hey Google, set the alarm to …” and give it the time you want. The alarm sounds and you just say “stop” to stop it.

Of course, you don’t have to stop at night to use the alarm. You can also say “Hey Google, set a timer …”. This allows you to keep your hands free while training, cooking, or coloring your hair. To mute the alarm, say “stop” again. You don’t have to say “Hey Google or OK Google” before that.

Google Nest Hub Max: Take a closer look at Google’s larger smart display See all photos Music, news, podcasts, oh my!

To play a podcast of your favorite songs, make sure your favorite music apps (supporting YouTube Music, Google Play Music, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer) are linked to the Google Home app. From there, you can ask Google to play a particular song or genre (that is, “Hey Google, play 90’s rock”). If you like the song, you can ask Google to save it in the app. To end your song, “Hey Google, stop the music” is your phrase.

You can use smart speakers in your podcast, but you’ll need to request specific speakers (that is, “play … My Favorite Murder”). If you stop watching on Google Home, Nest, or your smartphone in the middle of an episode, it will resume where you left off. To hear the headlines, you can customize your favorite news sources in the Google Home app and change the order in which they play. Most news stations have podcasts, so you can also ask Google to play them.

Get the weather forecast for today and next week

Do you need an umbrella today? Did it really get cold? Ask Google about the weather and you’ll get an overview of the current temperature and the rest of the day wherever you are. If you ask for a weekend or next week, Google can give you more predictions as well.

Game time

Google has several games. We recommend trying MadLibs, Lucky Trivia, or Song Quiz first. These are both fun party games and a good way to get kids hooked on a rainy afternoon.

Movies being shown nearby

The days of calling cinemas and reading recorded books are gone. When asked “Which movie is showing?”, Google lists several titles and asks which movie they are interested in. From there, Google will tell you how to choose your time and buy tickets at your nearest theater through Fandango.

Playing: Watch this: Enjoy free audio using Google Home and Nest devices …

4:28

