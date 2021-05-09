The biggest change in car history is coming-but we don’t want it





It doesn’t matter if car users love or hate the British government, they are very careful to approve or disapprove what is now called self-driving cars. The important thing is that if our ruler gives way, human cargo will soon be carried by such vehicles on public roads. It is not yet known when we will be required or forced to travel on them, but the government is deliberately and actively promoting what we call the cause of autonomous driving. It’s clear.

We are confident that the first type of self-driving car could be installed on British roads by the end of this year. It’s probably too far an ambition, but perhaps the government knows what we don’t know. Perhaps it already has answers to many recently raised laws, insurance, infrastructure, costs, security, and other questions about vehicles that are supposed to drive themselves on crowded streets. ..

In addition, our leaders have clear support from the UK automotive industry. This means an unlikely new partnership with politicians on one side and car makers on the other. According to the Motor Manufacturers Association, the UK is already a world leader in self-driving car innovation, singing the same hymns as the government. interesting. Probably change the game.

Therefore, there seems to be little that can stop such vehicles from landing on public roads in the 2020s. It was unclear if they would arrive early, mid or late in the last decade. I don’t even know if today’s car masses want or need to travel in tomorrow’s expensive self-driving cars. Probably not, my guess.

This driver is certainly not. And it talks about self-driving after spending hours twisting in a fast-moving car in the government. In Japan, the steering wheel and gearstick are impressive but unpleasantly busy, so I endured a car ride with an eerie empty driver’s seat. Toyota engineers and Honda’s ASIMO robots were keen to tie me up and send me out on the road, but importantly none of them accompanied me (or my screams). Riding a car without a driver can be scary regardless of how often suspicious opportunities are given, so I don’t blame them.

In South Korea, unmanned Hyundai and Cirth guided us along the railroad tracks near the border, which is as nervous as North Korea. At the obsolete airfield in Germany, the run-off area and VW engineers made me feel a little relaxed. VW engineers gave me the impression that if technology advances, I can regain control of the self-driving car I was riding. form. Cowards, control freaks, poor passengers, or all three Im, but an avid driver like me starts, drives, recognizes danger, avoids collisions, stops (hopefully), and Parking for you. I was paralyzed and sitting in a car with no hands on the wheels and no legs on the pedals, so I’m worried about becoming a human guinea pig and crash test mappet. Traveling in a driverless car is as fascinating, relaxing and fun as flying without a pilot or sailing without a captain.

