Call of Duty: Mobile teases Rambo, adding dome maps to the game





Activision is making fun of adding new characters to Call of Duty: Mobile. This time around, this new character is none other than the legendary movie series John Rambo.The developers didn’t explicitly mention it in their tweets, but they leave a lot of clues to suggest the same thing.

To survive the war … pic.twitter.com/bl2LceEhN0

— Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) May 8, 2021

Official Call of Duty: The teaser image shared on Twitter by your Mobile account provides many tips. This image shows a knife and bullet bandolier connected to Rambo. In addition, you can see a red headband that is synonymous with the appearance of the character. As if that wasn’t enough, the text that accompanies the tweet says “To survive the war …”. This is John Rambo telling Ko Bao, “In order to survive the war, you have to go to war.”

Call of Duty: Get Dome Maps on Mobile with Season 4 Update

Searching … A signal was found!

Coming to #CODMobile next season pic.twitter.com/5DApCpFZGU

— Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) May 8, 2021

In addition to Rambo, the developers also teased the addition of new maps in the Season 4 update. Teaser has almost confirmed that this is the first dome map seen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The “dome” from which the name is derived can be clearly seen in the teaser image. We don’t yet know when the Season 4 update will be available, but it should be released by the end of May.

John Rambo Comes to Call of Duty: War Zone

Does anyone know SURVIVORJOHN # 1009062? Their #WarzoneReport is a sight to see. pic.twitter.com/EUFPmexQnF

— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 5, 2021

Call of Duty: Mobile doesn’t seem to be the only place to see Rambo. The official Call of Duty Twitter account also posted a teaser suggesting that you include your character in Call of Duty: Warzone. Warzone’s tweets hint at the character SURVIVOR JOHN. SURVIVORJOHN played 5 games and won, killing 552 people and no deaths. Five films have been released for the Rambo franchise, and Rambo has not been killed in any of the films. 552 is also the number of kills due to Rambo throughout the franchise.

More 80’s Action Stars Coming to Call of Duty: Mobile?

Air ducts are a complex danger network. If you need repairs, call the best in business at Nakatomi Duct Cleaning.

Click here for details: https: //t.co/0PN0f3HliO pic.twitter.com/4vJEdiQ7OK

— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 8, 2021

Interestingly, Call of Duty’s official Twitter page also features a teaser for the Nakatomi Duct Cleaning Service with the tagline “Say Yippie Ki Yayto Dust.” This is a clear nod to the Die Hard franchise, suggesting that the Call of Duty War Zone includes the John McClane character. Given the fact that Rambo is already launching on Call of Duty: Mobile, we can speculate that John McClane may also go to mobile space.

The only question right now is, should we expect action stars from the 80’s to appear in the Call of Duty franchise?

Tags: Call of Duty Call of Duty Mobile Call of Duty Mobile Lambo Call of Duty Mobile Dome Call of Duty War Zone







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos