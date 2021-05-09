That’s why DNA storage doesn’t quickly replace tape





In the world of archive storage, tape is the undisputed king. While technological advances such as DNA and glass storage give us a glimpse into the future, there is currently no alternative to tape in terms of reliability, longevity, and cost.

However, companies still face many challenges when it comes to managing and storing data over the long term, such as cloud storage and on-premises.

TechRadar Pro talks to David Trachy, senior director of emerging markets at storage company SpectraLogic, to find out how hybrid perpetual storage can solve some of the most difficult data problems facing today’s enterprises. It was.

What does the future of flash look like? How does this affect the storage industry?

The fastest growing technology in the storage market continues to be NAND flash. With durability and speed features that are favored by both the consumer and enterprise segments, the focus of future major innovations in the flash market is to look for larger capacities. At the time, the transition from planar (2D) to 3D NAND was very promising, but increasing writes reduces the number of cell programming times and impacts long-term flash capacity, so future capacity increases are impractical. It has proven to be possible. Another option to increase the flash capacity is to reduce the cell size. But 19 nanometers (nm) is small enough for the industry to plan for production, which also looks like a dead end, given that it’s already 20 nm on the flash roadmap.

The greatest opportunity to increase flash capacity is to increase the number of layers on the chip. However, there are complex issues with building over 100 layer parts. For this and other reasons, no vendor is talking about building the past 136 layers with single stack parts. Therefore, we anticipate that future capacity increases in flash will be achieved primarily by string stacking parts. String stacking technology interconnects multi-layer flash dies to create flash chips with more layers. This can reduce flash cost savings. System and cloud providers utilize zone-based interfaces (which allow physical placement of data in zones that match data performance needs) to extend the life and improve performance of flash assets. Increase capacity.

What is the market impact that has had the greatest impact on magnetic disks? What’s waiting on the disc?

Shipments of disk drives shipped in the last four quarters decreased by about 20% from 328 million units in the previous year to 255 million units. This decline may be due to flash technology that is eroding the market, where discs were once the only option. For example, most laptops currently utilize flash storage. Nowadays, all new generation gaming systems are flash based. Despite the decline in the 2.5-inch disk category, the 3.5-inch near-line disk drive category increased year-over-year in both capacity and shipment volume. It currently accounts for more than 50% of total disk revenue and is primarily sold to large IT shops and cloud providers. By developing a single product with several variations, disk companies can focus on resources and remain profitable even if most of their legacy businesses are eroded.

With so much continuous progress and a long LTO roadmap, the tape does not seem to continue to show signs of disappearing. What are the key points about tape innovation? What’s next to the tape?

The tape certainly stays here. The perfect medium for long-term archiving. And because of its air-gap capabilities, tapes are undoubtedly helping thousands of companies survive ransomware attacks. The world’s largest organizations, including cloud providers, use tape. In fact, tapes are coming back as storage media, which are denser and cheaper than tapes, are not currently in use around the world.

Although the digital tape business for backing up primary disk systems is declining year by year (as IT backups move to disk-based technology), the need for tape in the long-term archive market continues to grow. Tape technology is ideal for this space as it offers the advantage of a small environmental footprint in both floor space and power. High level of data integrity over time. Unlimited scalability. It also costs much less storage per gigabyte than any other storage media.

Linear Tape-Open (LTO) technology has been and will continue to be the leading tape technology. The LTO Consortium guarantees the interoperability of both LTO tape drive and media manufacturers. In 2018, the 8th generation of this technology was introduced, offering 12TB of native (uncompressed) capacity per cartridge. In the second half of 2021, the 9th generation LTO-9 will be introduced in 18TB (uncompressed). It has 50% more capacity than LTO-8. The LTO Consortium provides a very robust LTO roadmap for future products, from 144TB capacity points on a single medium to LTO-12.

The historical problem with tapes was the perception that they were “difficult to manage.” Hierarchical Storage Management (HSM) sought to solve tape complexity by providing applications with a standard network file interface and letting HSM manage the tape system. To make tape management much easier, you need an interface that accepts long capture times with the ability to specify that you retrieve an unlimited number of data entities at one time. A new de facto standard interface has arrived. This greatly increases the number of applications that can use tape if supported by the tape system supplier. The S3 interface is presented to the application and all the data stored on tape is mapped as if it were in the offline tier. The application is hidden from the tape management details, while at the same time the tape system can not only manage the tape system, but also provide advanced features such as multi-copy, off-site tape management, and remastering. application. With a tape system that supports this interface, myriad S3 applications can take advantage of tape without the need for modification. Future products with this feature have already been announced, and another product is said to be released in 2021.

(Image credit: Shutterstock / kubais) What are the decisive factors for your organization as to whether to choose cloud storage or on-premises storage? And what predictions can you share on this topic?

Recently, cloud providers have also talked about launching a new hybrid system (basically hybrid perpetual storage) that can take advantage of either cloud and / or on-premises processing capabilities while providing long-term retention. .. Of the raw and sophisticated data of the process, regardless of where the process occurs. The two layers of storage are defined as the project layer and the persistent layer. Project storage is always resident, either in the cloud or on-premises, where the data is active / processed. However, with the advent of new generation storage solutions, organizations will have the option of placing persistent layers (including inactive data) in the cloud or on-premises, regardless of the location of the project layer. .. ..

The first decision an organization needs to make when deciding on both the project and perpetual tier regions is to decide where to perform the process, either in the cloud or on-premises. There are many factors that need to be considered when making this decision, such as total cost of ownership, the diversity that each provides to the organization, and the business preference for capital or operating costs. When analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of cloud or on-premises perpetual tier solutions, organizations have some questions to ask themselves. For example: 1) The amount of data to be stored. 2) How long does the data need to exist? 3) How often and how much data do you need to recover? 4) How fast do you need to restore your data? 5) How long has my organization been working with a particular cloud vendor? 6) Do you have the equipment and staff needed to maintain your on-premises solution?

Once you’ve decided to work in the cloud or on-premises, or a combination of the two, the next decision to make is where to place the persistence layer in the cloud or on-premises. To run the process in the cloud, the project data must be in the online storage pool of each cloud provider.

The ideal scenario is for the customer to have the option to run the project tier on-premises or in the cloud, while ensuring that the perpetual storage system is on-premises. This requires a next-generation storage system. Think about your future on-premises storage system. All raw data is sent there, not in the cloud, and when that data is received, two actions are taken. First “sync” the data to the cloud, perform cloud processing on that data, and then make an archived copy of that data on your on-premises disk or tape. In addition, the system can be programmed to automatically delete the data in the cloud after a preset period of time, or the customer can manually delete the data when the process is complete.

Please tell us about future technologies. Which one will mature?

With a $ 50 billion annual market, the storage industry has attracted venture investment in new technologies. Many of these efforts promise significant improvements in one or more of the basic attributes of storage: cost (per capacity), low latency, high bandwidth, and longevity. To be clear, over the last two decades, a small portion of the total venture capital investment has been devoted to the development of low-level storage devices, most of which are storage systems that utilize existing storage devices as part. It is spent on development. Their solution. These developments are more in line with the venture capital market in that they are primarily software-based and require relatively little capital investment to reach production. In addition, it does not involve scientific advances related to materials, light, or quantum physics, resulting in lower risk and faster time to market.

Much of the basic research on advanced development of breakthrough storage devices is funded by universities or governments, or by the venture market purely as a proof-of-concept effort. For example, there was an announcement about storing data in five dimensions on glass or crystal, which can literally hold 360TB of data permanently. Advanced development efforts continue to attempt to store the data in holograms. Holography is a technology that has long been more promising than results. Another group is studying data storage using DNA, and more recently, one company responded to the idea of ​​storing data by continuously bouncing data between low-Earth orbit space satellites. Received $ 40 million.

Development at the quantum level involves the storage of data by controlling the “spin” of electrons. While these and other efforts could revolutionize data storage, it is currently unbelievable that they are mature enough to have a significant impact on the digital universe until at least 2030. Historically, many storage technologies have been shown to be promising in the prototyping stage. However, it has not been possible to leap into a production product that meets the reliability of current technology in the market, including cost, durability, performance and, most importantly, the reliability of current technology in the market. Given the advent of cloud providers, it may be easier to bring some of these technologies to market.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos