Report: Microsoft put Windows 10 X on hold

Microsoft reportedly postponed Windows 10X and in some cases canceled it. This is a simplified alternative to Windows that Microsoft originally intended to compete with Chromebooks.

The first report from Petri.com claimed that Windows 10 X will not ship in 2021. WindowsCentral said development work on Windows 10 X was clearly stopped and that it also confirmed the report. Neither report has been confirmed or rejected by Microsoft. A representative of a company said Microsoft had nothing to share.

In 2019, Microsoft unveiled Windows 10 X at an event in New York. It also commemorates the debut of Surface Neo, a foldable tablet originally designed to run versions of Windows (probably Windows 10X). Neither has been shipped yet. (Microsoft also launched the Surface Duo, a two-screen foldable Android smartphone that debuted in a lukewarm review and faded quietly.)

According to Microsoft hardware chief Panospanay, Windows 10 X was originally designed as the operating system for a new ecosystem of dual-screen devices, a whole new representation of Windows. It was certainly cool, as it became clear that I was actually using a dual-screen version of Windows 10 X at the time.

But during the 2020 pandemic year, the wheels began to come off. As the Surface Duo couldn’t gain momentum, reports of the re-emergence of single-screen devices as Microsoft’s new priority began to spread. Suddenly, Windows 10 X and its simplified UI were considered an alternative to Windows 10 S and a challenge to Chromebooks. These reports were confirmed in May 2020 when Microsoft moved from a dual-screen approach to a traditional single-display approach.

One of the features of Windows 10X was its container model. As a result, traditional Win32 apps were surrounded by walls. However, in July, more leaks occurred, indicating that Microsoft would also discontinue the Windows 10 X container model. Finally, last fall, Windows 10 X leaked as a single-screen OS and I tried it. But that’s the last thing I’ve seen about it. Since then, the appeal of Windows 10X has been reduced to a simplified UI that eliminates many of the clutter associated with legacy versions of Windows.

Coincidentally, Microsoft has also begun working on improving the UI for Windows, which is reportedly scheduled for late 2021, codenamed Sun Valley. There is no sign that Sun Valley will adopt the look and feel of Windows 10 X. However, what this report means today is that some of the UI elements in Windows 10X, whether in Sun Valley or in future releases, may be migrated to Windows.

Will it happen? You have to wait and see. However, for now, Microsoft seems to be refocusing on the traditional Windows 10 that it uses every day.

