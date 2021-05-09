We are on the last day of Google Photos unlimited upload feature





You may remember an article in November 2020 that unfortunately announced that Google would end the unlimited photo upload feature from June of this year.

Photo by Cottonbro of Pexels.

For those who may not remember, we reported from Google’s own blog:

Starting June 1, 2021, new photos and videos you upload will count towards the free 15 GB of storage that comes with every Google Account, or additional storage that you purchase as a Google One member. Google account storage is shared via Drive, Gmail, and photos. This change can also meet the growing demand for storage. We also support our commitment to not use Google Photos information for advertising purposes, as always. We know this is a big change and may come as a surprise, so we wanted to be well informed in advance and provide resources to make this easier.

So what can users do now? Basically, you need to buy more storage. Recent movements between such platforms are not uncommon.

As reported in November 2020, users will continue to have 15GB available for free. Beyond that, 100GB is $ USD 1.99 per month, 200GB is $ USD 2.99 per month, and 2TB is $ USD 9.99 per month. These rates aren’t really terrible and, of course, you can get a discount by using the annual subscription route.

Are you using Google Photos? What do you think about the program changes? Let us know what you think about Google Photos in the comments below.

Remember that there are many other photo news articles you can read at this link.

[Google]

