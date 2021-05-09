Cayman: UCCI Innovation Tour Taken by Power





Two groups of local entrepreneurs, investors and mentors will tour Cayman’s technical side on Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 4th and 6th, with what the island nation offers and what it could bring to the future. Close up of things.

Tour participants tasted the taste of the galaxy far away when they encountered Han Solo, Yoda, Stormtroopers, X-Wing pilots, and even Wookiees along the way. Tuesday’s tour coincided with Star Wars Day (May 4th is with you), and tour members naturally high-five the character and even take selfies. The character reappeared on Thursday to keep the fun element of the tour.

Organized by the University College of the Cayman Islands and sponsored by Digital Cayman, the event aims to promote the capacity of the country’s technology industry and includes a tour of the UCCI campus and a pitch showcase by a local start-up. I did.

According to Tom Jenkins, the university is acting as a convenor to bring together various elements of society related to the technology industry.

The event was hosted by Jenkins, a local retired tech executive. He has put together similar programs many times elsewhere, but he believes this is the first tour of this kind in Cayman.

UCCI President and CEO Stacy McAfee said the tour spotlighted the types of active roles the university could play.

According to McAfee, there has been much talk in recent months about the potential of the vibrant tech industry here in Cayman. UCCI is actively involved in providing education and training to provide students with the tools they need to succeed and prosper in the technology industry. However, we also act as catalysts, bringing together leaders in a fertile environment, creating synergies between leaders in this area. The Innovation Tour is one example.

On Thursday, the newly appointed Minister of Investment, Innovation and Social Development Andre Ebanks attended part of the UCCI Tour to meet with local students, entrepreneurs, mentors and incubator executives. Ebanks said such an event would be beneficial.

Being at the forefront of technology is very important to us, Ebanks said.

Ebanks said it was important to show local professionals and entrepreneurs the potential of UCCI programs and students in the Cayman Islands. Add that those students are in the future.

The tour was sponsored by Digital Cayman. Managing Director Polly Pickering said it was an opportunity to showcase the technological potential of the Cayman Islands.

Taking this tour is a good example of what Digital Cayman is, Pickering said. We aimed to support the diversification of the Caymans economy and support the innovation of the community. It’s really exciting to help move this process forward.

The others on the tour were just as excited.

“Taking an innovation tour is in line with our goals,” said Charlie Kirk Connell, CEO of Cayman Enterprise City. Cayman Enterprise City focuses on building a comprehensive technology ecosystem for enterprises of all sizes and stages of development. Our mission is to support the diversification of the Caymans economy and develop a business community where innovation thrives. “

Gene Thompson, co-founder and chairman of TechCayman, said the tour is part of a larger effort to boost the local tech industry.

“These innovation tours provided a showcase of the work being done to develop a rapidly growing local technology ecosystem in key sectors of the Cayman economy. Competing to develop an ecosystem. Powerful Collaboration. Our team at TechCayman strengthens its role in this ecosystem by promoting and supporting technology creation and innovation on all three islands, thereby increasing Cayman’s opportunities. We are working on. “

The all-day schedule included a stop at the Cayman Islands Business Development Center and a tour of Tech Cayman and Cayman Enterprise City before arriving at UCCI.There they were greeted by Steelpan music, Star Wars characters, and host president and CEO McAfee.

Participants met with entrepreneurs who used digital-based strategies to change the business environment, from food delivery to facilitating online access to services such as licensing and billing.

The campus tour included a stop at the Cisco Networking Academy, Chemistry Labs, Solar Observatory, and a new one-stop center, featuring a variety of Star Wars-themed pastries and food created by hospitality students. It was. With presentations by students from the recent CFA Research Competition, UCCI won first place among universities in the Caribbean and Atlantic divisions.

At a luncheon prepared by hospitality students, Star Wars-themed items such as tie fighter-shaped sandwiches and stormtrooper patties were introduced.

After lunch, a team of local entrepreneurs will take part in a pitch contest, selling apps for mobile services, selling online appliances, and game programs designed to reduce stress and anxiety. Introduced the solution to the problem of.

Jenkins said education and cooperation are the goals of this event.

According to Jenkins, he brought an angel (mentor) with entrepreneurs and industry leaders to discuss potential here in the Cayman Islands. This shows that Cayman has enough critical mass in its tech ecosystem for this kind of thing to happen. That great news.

