Social justice mobs try to make what it has done in academia into technology





The same tactics used to curb academia’s objections have graduated from the world of technology with the aim of making snowflakes a “safe place” that feels “welcome” at university. ..

Fortunately, instead of letting activists do what they did in academia to their startups, some CEOs are fighting back.

The episode begins when a new employee at Basecamp, a Chicago-based software company, forms a Diversity, Fairness, and Comprehensive (DEI) committee to improve workplace diversity.

In a short period of time, the atmosphere at Basecamp became so toxic that management told staff to stop promoting politics.

“There is no more social and political debate about our Basecamp account,” CEO Jason Fried said in a blog post. “It’s a great pastime. It robs us of our energy and directs our dialogue to the dark.”

Casey Newton of The Verge reported that about one-third of Basecamp’s 58 employees are planning to leave.

After that, the committee goes back to the past. Over a decade ago, I returned to a list initiated by a customer service worker who found some client names to be strange. A name like Mike Roch, which Bass Camper told Newton, could be used by Bart Simpson to make a prank call.

Some names were American or European. Others were Asian or African. “In the ongoing cultural appraisal of speech and corporate responsibility, what once felt like blowing steam in an innocent way seemed increasingly inappropriate and often became a racist. “Newton wrote.

The DEI crew requested a calculation. Two employees posted an apology for their contribution to the list. It comes with an image of the Defamation League’s “Pyramid of Hatred” that unchecked biased behavior, including insensitive remarks, can lead to violence and even genocide. is showing.

In the real world, the moldy list of names that a 13-year-old would find interesting doesn’t belong to the same page as the mass slaughter, so I think you had to be there. Limit.

From what I’ve seen in the tech world, there’s no shortage of arrogant men who might benefit from being one or two notches down, and many of these stores were able to use different voices. But you don’t “welcome” your office by embarrassing your colleagues with boring pranks. It makes it look as if you can’t find the real injustice.

He did the right thing, but was surprised by the promotion, calling for a full-fledged meeting on Zoom and apologizing for his skillful deployment.

A big mistake. On the phone, Strategy Officer Ryan Singer disputed DEI booster’s claim that we live in a white supremacist culture. The singer was immediately stopped and put under investigation.

After that, the singer resigned. Perhaps he didn’t want to work in a place where America wasn’t all racist. By that standard, Vice President Kamala Harris was unable to work at Basecamp.

The irony is dead. The Diversity Mob has kicked out a man who thinks differently. They don’t want diversity. They want people who may look different but think the same way as they do.

So by praising Basecamp for announcing it, DEI will be returned to your HR. The amateur hour is over.

Some who took part in the call told Newton that they were so angry that they were crying and screaming on their screen.

We were able to continue on how spoiled tech workers could make more money than waitresses and enjoy benefits not found on factory floors-yes, they haven’t touched on this proletariat a bit. Looks like.

Without a doubt, they were well-meaning and started with legitimate goals for improving the workforce. But it got ugly. When adults tried to explain how adults work, they declared themselves as victims.

From the outside, they look like crybaby.

Maybe Basecamp is not a place for them. But if you are really interested in working in a melting pot with people of different backgrounds and education levels, if you are looking for a place to focus on helping ethnic minorities and women climb the ladder. Time they have the answer before all. They can join the military.

Recruiters are very “welcome”. And they may grow up.

