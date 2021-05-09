Jerusalem Day: Israel’s Emerging Technology Hub





When it comes to high tech, the city of Jerusalem knows it can’t compete with Tel Aviv, one of the world’s top innovation centers. However, the Holy City has made great strides in recent years to gain its own distinction in emerging economies. If technical work was once a relatively lonely endeavor in the capital, the city is now full of entrepreneurship and excitement, with a vibrant community working together to move the city forward.

“Walking through the streets of the city gives us the momentum to drive Jerusalem entrepreneurs. The unique composition of Jerusalem, nurtured by the complex reality of the city, gives residents the muscle, creativity and ability to think outside the box. “We will solve the problem,” said Elie Wurtman, managing partner of PICO Venture Partners and one of the city’s technology pioneers. “Some of Israel’s biggest exits and success stories, such as Waze, Mobileye, IronSouce, Check Point and Lemonade, are the source of Jerusalem’s creativity. Some of our fund’s most promising portfolio companies are in Jerusalem. Founded based. The city’s human capital spirit will continue to support their success. “

Roy Munin, CEO and co-founder of Madein JLM, a non-profit grassroots movement dedicated to developing a startup ecosystem, said several new developments in recent months have shown continued growth in the city. Explains.

First, the normalization of the Abraham Accords and the United Arab Emirates has opened the door to new opportunities for residents of the United Arab Emirates. In particular, Emirati investors are interested in the city’s plans to develop a new “Silicon Wadi” high-tech park in the Wadi Aljoz district of eastern Jerusalem. Over the next few years, there will be about 10,000 jobs in the eastern part of the city, says Munin.

Second, the tendency to work from home provides multinationals with the opportunity to expand their presence in Jerusalem. “More and more companies are setting up a small presence in WeWork and other coworking hubs,” says Munin. “The Jerusalem Development Bureau has a grant that can be used to encourage companies with four junior employees in Jerusalem, for example, to grow to six to ten employees and build teams here. I will. “

Third, Munin said the government’s large-scale Nimbus project, which is migrating most of the government’s IT infrastructure to the cloud, is a great opportunity for the city. “Many government agencies in the city, such as the Revenue Agency and the National Health Insurance Institute, are working on these older mainframe computer systems of the 1960s that need to be completely redesigned,” says Munin. “This creates many new jobs. More importantly, by retraining people working in these older systems, we acquire the new skills needed to stay relevant in the job market. Helps to do. “

In addition, Munin said the recent entry of large multinationals such as Nvidia and Oracle into Jerusalem is another vote of great confidence in the city’s economic strength. Oracle recently announced that it will open a large underground cloud data center in the city.

Jerusalem has been working to establish its brand as a technology destination, led by the strong efforts of the Jerusalem Development Bureau and Made in JLM. Venture capital funds like OurCrowd and JVP operate a 50,000-square-meter innovation center to accommodate start-ups and multinationals, and are also part of the city’s most prominent tech ambassadors.

As Jerusalem celebrates its 54th anniversary, let’s take a look at some of the technology companies that have become part of the Jerusalem tapestry.

Mobileye: Of course, we have to start with the biggest acquisition in Israel’s history. The company, which develops self-driving cars and advanced driver assistance systems, became a source of national pride when it was acquired in 2017 for $ 15.3 billion. The company currently has approximately 1,500 employees in its HarHotzvim Technology Park office. Intel announced last week that it would invest $ 400 million to upgrade its unit to an R & D campus to develop self-driving car technology.

Orcam: You may notice the theme here. Orcam is developing a device that makes it easier for the visually impaired and visually impaired to navigate their daily lives, co-founded by Amnon Shashua, the same computer science professor who founded Mobileye. .. The company is said to be planning an IPO of about $ 3 billion in the United States this summer. (Formerly the principal of the Hebrew University School of Engineering and Computer Science, Shashua recently announced another ambitious project, Israel’s first All-Digital Bank, which is based in Tel Aviv.)

Freightos: Freightos is designed to be Uber in the freight industry, making it easy to ship products worldwide in an industry where many transactions were manually recorded in spreadsheets until recently. Is tackling the $ 19 trillion logistics industry turmoil. The company’s founder, Tzvi Schreiber, previously founded other successful Jerusalem startups such as Tradeum, Unicorn Solutions, and G.ho.st.

Ex Libris: Ex Libris began as a library management project at the Hebrew University and subsequently developed additional library solutions used by universities in 90 countries around the world, including Harvard, Yale, Oxford, and Imperial College. The company has more than 1,000 employees worldwide, including more than 500 in its Jerusalem office. In 2015, it was acquired by US information solutions company ProQuest for $ 500 million.

Strattic: Launched by seven orthodox mothers, Miriam Schwab, Strattic automatically transforms dynamic WordPress websites statically, fast and non-hackable at the push of a button. It will be scalable. The company had offices near the legendary Mahaneevda Market until the pandemic broke out.

ModLi: Founded in 2015 by American-born Nava Brief-Fried, ModLi is a fashion technology startup that designs, creates and manufactures discreet swimwear for women of all shapes and religious beliefs. The company has 20 employees in Jerusalem and 40 employees worldwide.

AutoLeadStar: Located in Talpiot’s industrial district, AutoLeadStar develops digital marketing solutions for the automotive industry, enabling auto retailers across the United States to enable customer-centric AI-driven automation.

Intel: The global chip giant is clearly not a Jerusalem company, but its fingerprints are all over the city. As mentioned earlier, in addition to the acquisition of Mobileye, the company recently acquired data science startup Cnvrg.io for an estimated $ 60 million. The company’s development center at Har Hotzvim is also one of the city’s most prestigious employers.

