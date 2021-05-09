SNL Review: Elon Musk, Tesla, SapceX Executive, Poker Fun at Himself





After all, the episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Elon Musk was just that, no more, no less.

Mask, Tesla’s billionaire CEO and founder of SpaceX, appeared in several SNL sketches this weekend on a television talk show in Iceland, a hospital doctor for Generation Z patients. Played characters such as producers and villains in video games. Wario.

He used the opening confession to share some personal details about himself, introduce viewers to his mother, discuss the diagnosis of Asperger’s Syndrome, and plug in cryptocurrencies for free.

Indeed, some sketches polish the public image of musk, like the filmed segment that cast him as a mission commander to save a dangerously oxygen-deficient Martian colony. I felt a little enthusiastic about it. (In the meantime, it was up to Pete Davidson, who plays Chad, his unfortunate Dufus character, to save the day on the Red Planet.)

Still, the presence of musk did not stop SNL from taking some satirical potshots on him.

Weekend update anchor Colin Jost pointed out that part of the show that debris from a Chinese rocket crashed into the Indian Ocean just shortly before.

And once, Jost said, we know it wasn’t Elon’s fault. Many are wondering, why is he hosting our show? And now that he needed an alibi, we know it.

Musk took advantage of every opportunity he could to humanize himself to the SNL audience. As he said in solitude: to those I was offended, I just wanted to say, I reinvented the electric car and I sent people to Mars by rocket ship .. Did you think I would be a calm and ordinary man too?

The lead-up to broadcast this weekend was negligible, if any, in SNL’s history. Shortly after it was announced that Musk would host it, some cast members registered their dissent on social media.

Bowen Yang posted a frowning face emoji in his Instagram story. Aidy Bryant used her account to publish a tweet from Senator Bernie Sanders. The tweet states that the 50 wealthiest Americans in the country own more wealth than the 165 million Americans that Sanders described as moral obscenity.

Other cast members expressed their support for Musk and said he was excited to attend the show. In a radio interview with the breakfast club, Michael Choi said the debate over masks was good.

At least I think people still care about the show in some way, Choi added.

Musk himself has been busy making a lot of headlines for the past few weeks. Tesla recorded record quarterly earnings in April. A team of four astronauts completed a nighttime splashdown at the beginning of the moon and returned to Earth on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after a mission sent to the International Space Station. On Wednesday, the SpaceX rocket prototype landed successfully during a test flight in Texas after another such aircraft exploded in a previous test.

Not all headlines are positive. SpaceX also clashed with residents of Bocachica, Texas. They say they were pressured to sell their assets as the company expanded its business there. In addition, Tesla’s autopilot technology has recently been scrutinized and includes a survey of approximately 20 car accidents involving Tesla by the National Road Safety Authority.

Musk took his SNL monologue and self-deprecating tone and told the audience: Sometimes, after I say something, I have to say it, so people really know what I mean. That’s because there aren’t always many intonation changes in the way I speak. What Lim said is a great comedy.

He also said he was the first person to host SNL with Asperger’s Syndrome, or at least to admit it. (SNL’s Alum and former host Dan Aykroyd also said he was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome in the 1980s.)

Don’t worry, I added the mask. I’m pretty good at running humans in emulation mode.

Musk’s mother, Maier Musk, joined her son on stage after an opening sketch led by musical guest Miley Cyrus for several weeks.

Mayer Musk is wondering what Mother’s Day gifts are, and mentions the cryptocurrency that Elon Musk often advertises, hoping it’s not Dogecoin.

Yes, her son told her. (Although Elon Musks mentions Dogecoin here and in the weekend update segment, cryptocurrency prices have fallen during the SNL broadcast.)

This week’s cocktail chat

Think of it as an optimistic sign that SNL is currently sketching what life will look like after a pandemic.

That category includes this filmed segment about a party where guests find themselves navigating through all the nasty conversations that occur when they come across someone they haven’t seen in months. While Kate McKinnon tells Beck Bennett that she has experienced ups and downs, she thinks of herself: ups and downs? You stabbed your husband with a screwdriver. (On the other hand, Bennett thinks the pandemic didn’t affect me when he licked his hand and plunged into a bowl of party snacks.)

Musk made good use of it by playing Heidi Gardner and a character trying to talk a little about which Covid-19 vaccine he received.

This weekend’s updated jokes

At the weekend update desk, anchors Jost and Choi also ridiculed the news of the lives of prominent politicians such as former President Trump, Governor Andrew M. Kuomo of New York, and President Biden.

Jousting started with Trump:

A prominent white supremacist has begun posting manifests online. Oh, I’m sorry, it was a sub headline. The headline was that Donald Trump launched a new blog. Yes, shameful former fast food spokesman Donald Trump has launched a website called Donald J. Trump’s Desk. The more accurate name comes from the long-range Covid’s brain fog. I still don’t know why Republicans are betting the whole future on Trump. He will be 75 years old next month. It’s like taking an old dog to your family and saying, “Hey kids, invest all your emotions in this.”

Choi later teased his current leader, saying that Kamala Harris would be the first vice president to be introduced as a wax figure at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, and Joe Biden would be the first wax figure to become president.

Jousting immediately turned the subject to Cuomo, adding: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that Broadway will be reopened on September 14.

This Week’s Fake TV Promotion

If you can’t get enough of Kate Winslet’s efforts in the Pennsylvania region, then the HBO exclusive series Mare of Easttown (or she describes the local Wawa convenience store chain as a mythical place. If you’re grateful), SNL got the show for you.

Their answer, provided in this fake commercial shot, starred McKinnon as a similarly rugged cop investigating the murder of a young woman who provided the series with its title, Murder Dadder. (When she made a powerful declaration to a fellow investigator who was embarrassed at the crime scene: Am I stubborn? Dadder was killed!)

Notice the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritti. Pretzel Ark; Mask as the obvious criminal of the crime.

