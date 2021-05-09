The lack of auto-save returns is an insult to gamers.





Returnal was launched in many fanfares last week. This is one of the few PS5 exclusive titles available since the console was launched. Rogue gameplay fans admire the roguelike game that packs Housemarque’s signature barrage combat into a sci-fi shooter.

Overlapping with the mystery of why Selene is stuck in a live, die, and repeat cycle, Returnal hits a solid, fun gameplay sweetspot that fuels a rather loose story that soaks into the mystery and drips in horror. The challenge is to go through each cycle to get to your boss, hoping that the RNG gods will ease you and give you everything you need to get the job done.

When you die, your progress will be reset. This includes procedurally generated maps, with the exception of some items that are carried over. Anyone familiar with roguelikes knows the drill, but Housemarque’s suspicious choices about saving games have made bigger conversations more active in the social media arena. Should Returnal have automatic saves? And the answer is very clearly “yes”.

If you do not follow the return drama, the cycle will be reset when you die. Pausing the game and turning off the console will reset the cycle. Switching to another game will reset the cycle. If you pause the game and turn on the console or put it in hibernation mode, your progress will be safe. Of course, unless an update is published, the cycle will be reset in that case. You can see the problem.

Unless you leave the console in rest mode and the only game actively played on the PS5 is Returnal (at least in the middle of the cycle), the progress will inevitably be reset and will not progress. Because you need to’git gud’.

There shouldn’t be a situation where the developers’ creative control over the game goes beyond the products they offer to what’s happening in my living room.

Housemarque just emphasized to players how to keep progress on the ridiculous situations created using PSA. secret? Besides not turning off the console or closing the game, you can go to the PS5 system settings and disable automatic updates for all applications on the console. The absolute boldness of thinking that such system-wide inconveniences need to be subtly implemented is truly amazing, as game updates wipe out player progress.

This idea also rejects the entire gamer who can’t afford to tell who is playing what on the console when. Or a household whose appliance hibernate mode is no no due to power consumption.

What looks like an obvious failure has turned into a distorted metagame about who can inconvenience yourself and everyone around you the longest. Your chop as a “real gamer” is no longer determined by in-game proficiency as seen in the Souls series. We pass through that toxic sewage pool and see who can keep the game interrupted for the longest time, avoid turning off the console and enjoy other titles besides Housemarque shooters. I jumped into a new hell of deciding.

You can solve all these problems without taking anything from the heart of gameplay or the developer’s vision by adding the option to auto-save or save and exit. This kind of basic functionality can be seen in games such as Kingdom Come: Deliverance and the Binding of Isaac.

That’s a big problem if developers think their games are invaluable and need to be engrossed in the customer’s lifestyle and invading areas where the player base isn’t always in control.

So really my choices are “play only Returnal” or “do not play Returnal” that I can’t, and that’s the only option available. If you can play Returnal, God recommends it. If you’re like me, the only option is to wait for the game to settle down or wait for the save feature. May 2, 2021

see next

Game developer Lami Ismail summarizes the situation on Twitter, and the lack of autosave means that his options are “I can’t just play returns” or “do not play returns”. Said that it means that is the only one available. option. “This also applies to the huge number of gamers who are” waiting for the game to settle down, or waiting for the save feature. “

Lack of autosave is a barrier to entry that serves no purpose other than being used as a badge of honor for no one to play other games or share the console. Congratulations!

How this reflects the skill, or how it’s tied to Hausmark’s creative vision, is still a hot topic on Twitter. But I think this is from a young crowd who thinks “loyalty” to console makers and game developers is really a problem. For the rest of us with the PS5, it’s immeasurable to make the game unplayable in this way.

Returnal is a really great game and offers the next generation of good hot slices. But the conceit of thinking that the game mechanics should be overkill this way is a problem and will be addressed in the next update unless Housemarque crashes the game and resets the cycle (as you can imagine). is needed.

