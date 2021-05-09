Google Stadia has finally got this long-awaited new feature





It’s no exaggeration to say that Google Stadia has endured a difficult start, but Google seems to have removed one of the obstacles to its game streaming service with its latest version of the app.

9to5Google decompiled the latest version of the Stadia app (3.15) and discovered an feature called bridge mode. This allows members to circumvent the official Stadia controller in two ways when playing on TV. Use the touch screen of your phone to control actions, or connect another gamepad to your handset.

The site isn’t clear if the latter requires a wired connection, but if you’re looking for the best experience, it’s better to use a cable anyway: when connecting via Bluetooth, the signal calls from the pad. Bounces to Chromecast, which further increases the delay.

This feels like an important step. Currently, the only way to officially play Stadia on your TV is to use the latest generation Chromecast Ultra ($ 70) and the official Stadia gamepad ($ 69). This is because Google does not yet support the latest $ 50 Chromecast on Google TV.

However, this update should mean that you can play Stadia on older versions as well as the latest iterations of your hardware. And anyone with a Chromecast Ultra can try Stadia without having to buy a gamepad. This means that there is one less barrier to entry.

Not enough?

However, there is still a feeling that this is too little or too late. From the lack of support for the latest Chromecast hardware to the closure of two first-party game studios earlier this year, there are many reasons to suspect that Google’s collective mind doesn’t exist in Stadia.

Google turned bravely on things and promised more than 100 games in 2021, but a critical glance at the list of titles revealed doesn’t stimulate confidence. Yes, with the exception that both Resident Evil Village and Cyberpunk 2077 are available to Stadia members, in most cases there is no dedicated console or triple A library for gaming PCs.

And even with this very welcome news, the Stadia subscription in 2021 is due to GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass Streaming offering serious opposition with a clear commitment to long-term support. You will be a brave person to get.

Best Google Chromecast and Google TV Deals Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos