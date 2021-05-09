In China, more emphasis is placed on technology and omni-channel retail.





In-store shopping will continue to be an important part of China’s retail sales funnel, even as e-commerce players continue to earn record total commercial value (GMV). Pre-pandemic e-commerce has already disrupted retail in-store, but over the past year, retailers have begun to leverage new and existing technologies to innovate more offline. It was.

Companies like Alibaba and JD.com have long known the limitations of e-commerce and have been offering omni-channel solutions to retail partners. Online shopping has definitely accelerated in 2020, but it’s not true to say that physical stores are more or less outdated, said Nishtha Mehta, a corporate innovation coach based in China. In fact, we’ve seen not only an acceleration of offline retail, but a shift towards true omni-channel integration.

An example of this approach is Alibaba, which allows shoppers to check their Intime department store inventory online before leaving home. Similarly, JD.com entered into a strategic partnership with consumer electronics retailer Gome last year to allow shoppers to purchase products at Gomes stores through JD.com. In addition, Gome has opened a digital flagship store on the JD.coms platform.

Overall, pandemics are having a serious impact on Chinese consumers’ shopping practices, and retailers need to adopt an omni-channel approach to improve their shopping journey, especially when it comes to physical stores. Consumers are now looking for faster and more convenient ways to shop and eat, such as pick-up, delivery, and automated stores.

Jade Hsiao, Program Director of the China-based innovator community XNode, believes it continues to see the evolution of physical stores. Physical retail is unlikely to be out of date and has just changed, she said. For large retailers, factors such as better understanding of customers before they first enter the store and building data lakes and sending them to centralized retail minds are becoming increasingly important. I will. And accurate prediction of both customer preferences and influencing factors has become a priority.Therefore, there was also an increase in artificial intelligence. [AI] Technologies such as precision marketing and chatbots to improve decision making.

It is important for retailers to choose where the technology can play a role in both online and offline settings. Here’s how some of the major technological advances are being leveraged today.

Augmented reality and virtual reality

The rise of 5G in China has helped usher in the era of retail AR and VR experiments. AR / VR is here to stay in China, “said Michael Zakkour, founder and chief strategist at retail consultancy 5 New Digital.

According to Zakkour, this technology is used in hair salons where consumers can look in the magic mirror to find the hairstyle and color that suits them best. He hopes that more use cases will emerge as technology becomes more sophisticated.

Internet of Things and Service Robots

Over the years, the adoption of smart retail devices has increased. For example, service robots distribute samples, provide advice to shoppers in shopping malls, and provide tables in restaurants in various cities in China. Retailers have realized that they need to make these devices “smarter” by collecting additional data. This allows for more detailed analysis, such as improved merchandising for offline stores.

Another focus that device manufacturers are working on is cross-device communications to help create a more seamless experience. “Robots that only know specific information silos may be suitable for extracting data from other robots,” said Xiao. “AI services that allow individual robots and hardware devices to talk to each other.” You are already watching a startup trying to build a network.

Non-contact, click-and-collect, last mile delivery

Due to the pandemic, the future of Chinese retail is leaning towards contactless services. Many retailers automate their operations and provide shoppers with a grab-and-go experience. This allows you to make payments without a smartphone or wallet by integrating AI systems, facial recognition, cameras and sensors into your store. There are many companies that operate unmanned stores, such as Suning, a consumer electronics retailer. According to Zakkour, unmanned stores have a future because of these handy experiences. I haven’t seen anything that shows that Chinese consumers give up such experience and the benefits of traditional manned stores. In that case, 100% of your shopping will be done online.

Last mile delivery is also transforming domestically, bringing non-contact services to the forefront to meet consumer demand for a more convenient and secure way to receive orders. KFC recently partnered with Chinese self-driving company Neolix to offer wheeled stores with touchless menus and scan-and-pay capabilities. Contactless pickup lockers are also located in nearby common areas where consumers can enter a passcode to access and receive orders. These lockers can also handle grocery delivery.

